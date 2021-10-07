EDITORIAL: Heat threat in cars not over in fall

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said watching investigators do the interview was one of the most heartbreaking things he has seen in 46 years in law enforcement.
He was referencing the interrogation of a father whose two 20-month-old boys died after he forgot to drop them off at daycare and left them in his vehicle.
"He didn't mean to do it. God, he didn't mean to do it. He's got to live with that the rest of his life," Lott said at a September news conference in which he announced there would be no charges against the man.
The father found his sons dead still strapped in their car seats late in the afternoon Sept. 1 after he went into the daycare in Blythewood and was told the children were not there, investigators said.
They died from exposure to the heat as temperatures inside the SUV reached 120 degrees on a muggy late summer day, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said.
The father worked at a nearby manufacturing plant and his mind was clouded by work problems that day, the sheriff said.
Unfortunately, what happened in Richland happens all too frequently, and the danger is not unique to summer. Even though temperatures in autumn and other seasons are nothing like the South Carolina summer, even on a relatively mild day, the temperature inside a car gets above 100 degrees. At those temperatures, kids are at great risk for heatstroke, which can lead to a high fever, dehydration, seizures, stroke and death.
Annually, more than 20 children die after being left alone in vehicles.
Here are AAA tips for parents to prevent a tragedy:
• Avoid heatstroke by never leaving your child unattended in your vehicle, even for a minute.
• Create reminders and habits that give you a safety net. For example: leave an item you need at your next stop in the back seat so you don’t forget about your loved one.
• If you see an unattended child in a vehicle, call 911 and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.
• Lock your car at all times — even in your garage or driveway — so young kids can’t climb into the vehicle without your knowledge.
• Discuss hot-car safety with everyone who drives your child, including partners, grandparents and babysitters.
• Don’t drive distracted. More than half of heatstroke deaths occurred when a distracted caregiver forgot a quiet child was in the vehicle.
Accidental scenarios are terrible and every precaution is to be taken to prevent them, but knowingly leaving a child in a car is unthinkable.
Remember, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “temperatures can climb from 78 degrees to 100 degrees in just three minutes, to 125 degrees in 6-8 minutes.”