EDITORIAL: Heat threat in cars not over in fall

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said watching investigators do the interview was one of the most heartbreaking things he has seen in 46 years in law enforcement.

He was referencing the interrogation of a father whose two 20-month-old boys died after he forgot to drop them off at daycare and left them in his vehicle.

"He didn't mean to do it. God, he didn't mean to do it. He's got to live with that the rest of his life," Lott said at a September news conference in which he announced there would be no charges against the man.

The father found his sons dead still strapped in their car seats late in the afternoon Sept. 1 after he went into the daycare in Blythewood and was told the children were not there, investigators said.

They died from exposure to the heat as temperatures inside the SUV reached 120 degrees on a muggy late summer day, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said.

The father worked at a nearby manufacturing plant and his mind was clouded by work problems that day, the sheriff said.