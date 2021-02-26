EDITORIAL: Healthy heart, happy heart all year long

“'It’s my happy heart you hear, singing loud, singing clear. And it’s all because you take care of me.’

“Your taste in food has really helped me feel my best. Baked fish, chicken, salads and other healthy items such as fruit, nuts and cheese enhance healthy heart rhythms. When your blood pressure is in the healthy range, that means your heart is encouraging you to take a brisk walk in the neighborhood or through the shopping mall on cold or rainy days. Participating in activities such as bicycle riding, swimming or playing with little children also creates good vibes.

“Good health is not only possible, it’s mandatory as it sets a good pace for the heart as the beat goes on throughout your life.”

Paulette Evans, formerly of Vance and now of Sumter, writes in support of February as American Heart Month. Nowhere is her message about heart health more pertinent.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and in South Carolina. Per statistics from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 10,000 South Carolinians die from heart disease annually.

Better understanding the risks of heart disease is an important part of preventive care that literally can save your life.