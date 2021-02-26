EDITORIAL: Healthy heart, happy heart all year long

“'It’s my happy heart you hear, singing loud, singing clear. And it’s all because you take care of me.’
“Your taste in food has really helped me feel my best. Baked fish, chicken, salads and other healthy items such as fruit, nuts and cheese enhance healthy heart rhythms. When your blood pressure is in the healthy range, that means your heart is encouraging you to take a brisk walk in the neighborhood or through the shopping mall on cold or rainy days. Participating in activities such as bicycle riding, swimming or playing with little children also creates good vibes.
“Good health is not only possible, it’s mandatory as it sets a good pace for the heart as the beat goes on throughout your life.”
Paulette Evans, formerly of Vance and now of Sumter, writes in support of February as American Heart Month. Nowhere is her message about heart health more pertinent.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and in South Carolina. Per statistics from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 10,000 South Carolinians die from heart disease annually.
Better understanding the risks of heart disease is an important part of preventive care that literally can save your life.
The American Heart Association advises people as young as age 20 to identify risk factors and know numbers. Here are the key screening tests recommended for good cardiovascular health:
- Blood pressure — Blood pressure is one of the most important screenings because high blood pressure usually has no symptoms so it can’t be detected without being measured. High blood pressure greatly increases your risk of heart disease and stroke. If your blood pressure is below 120/80 mm Hg, be sure to get it checked at least once every two years, starting at age 20. If your blood pressure is higher, your doctor may want to check it more often. High blood pressure can be controlled through lifestyle changes or medication. After age 65, women have a higher risk of high blood pressure than men, and African-American adults of all ages have a higher-than-average risk.
- Fasting Lipoprotein Profile (cholesterol and triglycerides) — You should have a fasting lipoprotein profile taken every four to six years, starting at age 20. This is a blood test that measures total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol and triglycerides. You may need to be tested more frequently if your health care provider determines that you’re at an increased risk for heart disease or stroke. Older women tend to have higher triglyceride levels than men. Like high blood pressure, often cholesterol and triglycerides can be controlled through lifestyle changes or medication.
- Body weight — Starting around 20 years old, your health care provider may ask for your waist circumference or use your body weight to calculate your body mass index (BMI) during your routine visit. These measurements may tell you and your physician whether you’re at a healthy body weight and composition. About two of every three adults are now overweight or obese. Being obese puts you at higher risk for health problems such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and more.
- Blood glucose — Starting at age 45, you should have your blood glucose level checked at least every three years. High blood glucose levels put you at greater risk of developing insulin resistance, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Untreated diabetes can lead to many serious medical problems including heart disease and stroke. If you’re overweight AND you have at least one additional cardiovascular risk factor, your doctor may recommend a blood glucose test even if you’re not yet 45, or more frequently than every three years.
- Smoking, physical activity, diet — Smoking is the most important preventable cause of premature death in the United States. If you smoke, tell your doctor at your next health care visit. If you smoke, your doctor can suggest approaches to help quit. Also discuss your diet and physical activity habits. If there’s room for improvement in your diet and daily physical activity levels, ask your doctor to provide helpful suggestions.
Orangeburg and vicinity have a deadly history of association with risk factors for heart disease, include smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, a sedentary lifestyle and family history. In February and beyond, take stock of these risks. Heart disease that leads to premature death is reality. February puts emphasis on the threat, but it’s up to all to take steps all year to keep themselves alive.