EDITORIAL: Health crisis on state’s highways

It’s time to resolve ourselves to a safer way and better day on the roads. Toward that end, here are five good reasons to slow down:

• To save your life. If you're traveling 10 mph above the average speed on the road, you're six times more likely to be involved in a crash. The chances of death or serious injury double for every 10 mph over 50 mph a vehicle travels. A frontal impact, for example, at 35 mph is a third more severe than one at 30 mph.

• To save gas. The faster you drive, the more fuel you burn. At speeds above 55 mph, fuel economy plummets rapidly. Slowing down from 65 to 55 increases your gas mileage by roughly 20%.

• To avoid expensive tickets. The average cost of a speeding ticket, with court fees, runs $150. The average insurance increase over three years after a speeding ticket runs roughly $300.

• Because speeding doesn't save that much time. Speeding, with the goal of making up time on the road, has a surprisingly small payback. A driver traveling 20 miles in a 60 mph zone saves only 1.5 minutes by going 65 - 2.9 minutes by going 70 - 4 minutes speeding at 75 mph - 5 minutes at 80 mph - and 5.9 minutes speeding at 85 mph. Do the math for your own commute.

• Because speeding isn't a "big-city" problem. Nearly 60% of fatal crashes occur on two-lane, undivided roads, and rural local roads are five times as dangerous as urban interstates. Rural citizens, meanwhile are 2-1/2 times as likely to be killed on highways than their urban counterparts. Overall, the fatality rate on local roads is more than three times the rate on interstates.

