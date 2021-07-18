EDITORIAL: He lived and taught service to country

Here’s more about why we choose today to recognize Col. Bowden posthumously more than a year after his death:

Bowden, born in 1938, matriculated at South Carolina State and enrolled in the Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC), graduating in 1960 with a degree in chemistry and a minor in mathematics. At graduation he was honored as one of three Distinguished Military Students in his class and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S.Army. He was immediately assigned to Fort Campbell, Ky., and was sent, temporarily, to Fort Benning, Georgia, to Jump School, where he earned a Parachute Badge before returning to Fort Campbell to serve with the prestigious 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles).

While on active duty, Bowden earned a master’s degree from Pepperdine University in human resources management and several other awards and recognitions including The Parachute Badge, The Bronze Star (Vietnam), The Combat Infantry Badge, The Korean Defense Service Medal, The Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, The Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters and The Army Commendation Medal.