EDITORIAL: He advanced cancer care in Orangeburg

Dr. C. Birnie Johnson Jr. could tell stories of what treating cancer patients was like at the old hospital on Carolina Avenue.

"We did chemotherapy for a long time when we used to have room over there in same-day surgery," Johnson said. "We did not have any radiation facility to get radiation and we had limited space there too for chemotherapy. We just could not handle the volume of patients we were seeing."

Then came the new Regional Medical Center facility on U.S. 601 in the 1980s, followed by the Mabry Center for Cancer Care, where Johnson, who practiced internal medicine and ultimately hematology and oncology, served as medical director beginning in 1988.

After retirement in 2004, Johnson praised the center's growth from a one-stop place for chemotherapy treatment to the provision of a broad-range of cancer services.

"Having something close at hand is the main benefit," Johnson said, commenting that many patients had to travel to Columbia and August for surgeries. "I have been very fortunate to have such a very good staff for many years. Everybody says that if you have a good staff it makes your work a lot easier."

Today the Mabry Center is a state-of-the-art cancer-treatment facility offering the latest in radiation therapy treatments. In addition to the treatment of cancer, the center emphasizes personal care through educational programs, counseling and support groups.

Johnson, who died April 26 at age 90, was a key reason that the facility, which is much needed here, is a reality.

Before his time at the Mabry Center, Johnson was in private practice with the late Dr. James Wells Sr. and then later with Dr. James Wells Jr. at Internists Associates P.A. He served on the RMC staff beginning in 1962 and was chief of the medical staff in 1972. He was the medical staff representative on the hospital board of trustees and on the board of admissions at MUSC. He also served in numerous capacities on a number of medical boards.

Johnson said he did not plan to continue practicing medicine after retirement, but his service to the people of Orangeburg County and beyond did not end. He became a volunteer at the Orangeburg Free Clinic.

Doctors from his generation with the longevity of their service to a single community are iconic. Orangeburg showed its appreciation to Johnson in 1999 with the Kiwanis Club naming him Citizen of the Year. As his 90 years of life are being celebrated, we join the community in saying a special thank you to Dr. Birnie Johnson.

