EDITORIAL: Harris makes history in year of significance

Whether you call her vice president-elect yet or not, Kamala Harris is nearly certain to make history in January when she becomes the first female, first Black and first South Asian to hold the second-highest elected office in the United States.

Women across the country long have fought for equal rights and representation in America. With the election of Harris, a milestone has been reached. It could not have come in a more appropriate year -- the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in 1920.

As noted by CNN, Harris' triumph marks a high point in a career in which she has broken barriers before as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and just the second-ever Black female U.S. senator.

"That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me," Harris said during her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech in August. “Women and men who believed so fiercely in the promise of equality, liberty and justice for all.”

On Nov. 7, during her first speech after being declared by the media as vice president-elect, Harris again noted the historic moment.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," she said in Wilmington, Delaware.