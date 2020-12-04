EDITORIAL: Gratitude can become good habit

J.C. Watts, the black congressman and preacher, says: "I wake up every morning grateful."

And as Psalms says, "This is the day which the Lord hath made. We will rejoice and be glad in it."

If you have small children, you'll be the best possible parent if you start them off in life with the habit of saying "please" and "thank you" and teach them to mean it and why. It doesn't come naturally. Little kids are absorbed with self; they're selfish. They have to be carefully taught. A local merchant says that when children "trick or treat" in his store, only about one in 30 says "thank you."

Here's what you can do personally. Think about people who've helped you along life's path and write or phone them right now and tell them how you feel about the good they've done you. People who're sincerely and instinctually appreciative find life's pathway so much easier. They're more likable, more successful, healthier, more serene and more deserving.

It's just plain smart. In December, be especially grateful. Gratitude can become habit-forming. You'll feel so much better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0