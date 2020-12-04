EDITORIAL: Gratitude can become good habit

Gratitude: A feeling of thankful appreciation for favors or benefits received.-- Webster's
Gratitude is the trait for December in the Orangeburg County Community of Character campaign.
Let's talk about gratitude. It's such a bountiful, happy, rewarding word. It's thankfulness, appreciation, gratefulness, grace, class, blessed.
Kick it around in your own words.
"Thank you so very much"!
"I'll never forget you."
"Much obliged."
The words "thanks" and "thanksgiving" are referred to by my count 98 times in the Bible. But it doesn't have to be Judeo-Christian or even religious. The old philosophers are hard to beat for smarts.
How about Cicero (first century B.C.)? "A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue but the parent of all the other virtues."
Or Seneca (first century A.D.): "Let the man who would be grateful think of repaying a kindness even while receiving it."
Or, on the contrary, Shakespeare: "How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have an ungrateful child."
Gratitude is just plain intelligent.
J.C. Watts, the black congressman and preacher, says: "I wake up every morning grateful."
And as Psalms says, "This is the day which the Lord hath made. We will rejoice and be glad in it."
If you have small children, you'll be the best possible parent if you start them off in life with the habit of saying "please" and "thank you" and teach them to mean it and why. It doesn't come naturally. Little kids are absorbed with self; they're selfish. They have to be carefully taught. A local merchant says that when children "trick or treat" in his store, only about one in 30 says "thank you."
Here's what you can do personally. Think about people who've helped you along life's path and write or phone them right now and tell them how you feel about the good they've done you. People who're sincerely and instinctually appreciative find life's pathway so much easier. They're more likable, more successful, healthier, more serene and more deserving.
It's just plain smart. In December, be especially grateful. Gratitude can become habit-forming. You'll feel so much better.
