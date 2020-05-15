EDITORIAL: Graduations, real or not, are special

For some other schools and districts, ceremonies will be virtual as they opt against bringing together hundreds of people in the present circumstance.

For all graduates and their families, The Times and Democrat is offering a special way to celebrate.

The T&D is hosting a special free virtual graduation website, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.

Joining is simple and free: Go to https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations

There, seniors are uploading photos and listing accomplishments, connecting seniors and their families from across The T&D Region to each other and to the world. Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well. Virtual commencements will be shown at the site.

T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes summed up the significance of the project in a unique year: “This time has been a challenge for so many, and for our graduating seniors, it’s coming at a pivotal time in their lives. To their credit, we have seen stories of creativity, resilience, adaptability and positivity. Now it’s our turn to let them know they have a community that supports them — a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way."

Visit to https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations to place a profile and to see others already there.