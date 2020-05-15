EDITORIAL: Graduations, real or not, are special

Around the country, seniors in high schools and at colleges and universities have had a final year's experience unlike their predecessors. The coronavirus emergency has moved classes online and commencements into cyberspace as virtual ceremonies.
There are lots of mixed feelings about how things are playing out.
Washington-based Change.org reports that more than 500 petitions are circulating around the country against plans to cancel in-person commencement ceremonies. In South Carolina, 10 petitions have been started by local students and parents calling on their schools to hold graduations.
Petitions won't be necessary in Orangeburg County, where the countywide school district has decided it will hold commencement ceremonies at its high schools.
"We listened to our seniors," interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said.
Each graduating class will be able to graduate Thursday, June 4, at 9 a.m. at their respective high school football field stadiums. The rain date, if necessary, will be Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m.
Johnson said more than 500 seniors responded to a survey, with overwhelming numbers saying they wanted to have their graduations at the scheduled time and outdoors.
The outdoor graduation ceremonies will require adherence to guidelines such as social distancing. Many traditions will go by the wayside. There won't be hugs and handshakes, nor family photos. It will be different.
For some other schools and districts, ceremonies will be virtual as they opt against bringing together hundreds of people in the present circumstance.
For all graduates and their families, The Times and Democrat is offering a special way to celebrate.
The T&D is hosting a special free virtual graduation website, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.
Joining is simple and free: Go to https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations
There, seniors are uploading photos and listing accomplishments, connecting seniors and their families from across The T&D Region to each other and to the world. Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well. Virtual commencements will be shown at the site.
T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes summed up the significance of the project in a unique year: “This time has been a challenge for so many, and for our graduating seniors, it’s coming at a pivotal time in their lives. To their credit, we have seen stories of creativity, resilience, adaptability and positivity. Now it’s our turn to let them know they have a community that supports them — a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way."
Visit to https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations to place a profile and to see others already there.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.