EDITORIAL: Grab A Bag again focuses on litter issue

Litter remains a problem for South Carolina’s image and for the attitude it reflects among too many South Carolinians.

Why anyone with an ounce of public consciousness would discard trash along roadsides and anywhere else outside designated locations is a mystery to the many who not only don’t litter but spend time cleaning up the litter deposited by others. Littering reflects an attitude of uncaring that is certain to show up in other aspects of litterers’ lives with regard to respect for anything and everything, including human life itself.

But because there are those who cannot be expected to behave in the best interest of themselves and all, there are laws that punish offenders. In South Carolina, litter laws were strengthened in 2018 and are being more strictly enforced. But just as no law stops all offenders all the time, littering cannot be controlled by enforcement alone. It takes caring people unwilling to litter and willing to clean up when others do.