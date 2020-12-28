EDITORIAL: Governor's responsibility to all children

There's not a lot good to say about Gov. Henry McMaster's long-shot effort to have the S.C. Supreme Court reverse course and allow him to hand out $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to private schools.

It's clearly good that the court held firm in its original, unanimous order declaring that the governor's plan to pay parents to pull their kids out of public schools and send them to private schools was unconstitutional. Combined with Paycheck Protection Program loans that private schools had already received, his Safe Access to Flexible Education grants would have allowed private schools to receive more than twice as much federal COVID-19 funding per student as public schools: an average of $560 for each of the 780,000 students in public schools and $1,240 for each of the 50,000 students in private schools.

But the justices failed to use the governor's request for rehearing as an opportunity to provide some much-needed clarity to their original ruling, which raised questions about the constitutionality of the state's lottery scholarship program, all sorts of aid to private colleges and even crucial early childhood development initiatives operated through the state's First Steps to School Readiness program.

Instead, the justices merely deleted two statements of fact from the original order without providing hints about their thinking.