EDITORIAL: Government has opportunity to build interest

So much has changed in the world over a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s hard to name anyone or anything that in some way has not been impacted.

Government has felt the effects in the way it does business. Offices were closed for extended periods of time but are mostly now back in semi-regular operation. But many governmental bodies such as councils and boards are continuing to meet virtually using programs such as Zoom.

T&D Staff Writer Gene Zaleski says the virtual meetings have had the most effect on the way his job as a journalist has changed.

“The biggest challenge of virtual meetings has been getting public input on various government/board proceedings as the public comment portion of board meetings has been curtailed and in some cases eliminated due to the virtual setting. Some boards have set up separate electronic avenues for the public to communicate.

“I believe in many ways things have changed for the good as public bodies have exercised innovation and creativity to ensure transparency is maintained. Virtual and electronic media have opened meetings to a wider audience.