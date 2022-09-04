EDITORIAL: Good things on the horizon for local workers

Traditional wisdom has had it that the Orangeburg County economy is not as subject to boom-and-bust cycles as other locales.

The reasoning: With the amount of government assistance flowing into a low-income area, the economy will never sink too far. On the other hand, an economy heavily dependent upon assistance dollars isn't likely to set prosperity records.

On this Labor Day weekend, it’s fair to say that critics paint workforce issues as a problem for Orangeburg and surroundings. We're not capable of an employment boom because the workforce lacks education and training, they say.

It many respects that line of thinking is based in a longstanding practice of Orangeburg people shortsightedly beating up on the place they live.

First, there is no lack of workforce training here, with secondary education and higher education -- South Carolina State and Claflin universities, and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College -- offering multiple opportunities.

Second, present-day manufacturing is an example of what is actually happening. Orangeburg County boasts a diverse industrial landscape of more than 100 firms, with about 19% of the county's population working in manufacturing, which is the largest sector of the county's workforce.

Prospects for big successes are on the horizon.

Combine the development moving from Charleston and Columbia toward Orangeburg County with the new interchange at Interstate 95 and U.S. 301, and plans to widen Interstate 26 through the county and improve the I-95/I-26 interchange, and the logistics stars alone are aligning.

Consider the year 2021, which produced $100 million in announced capital investment and over 400-plus new jobs in Orangeburg County.

Some highlights:

Premium Peanut: Georgia-based Premium Peanut announced that is locating the state’s first peanut-shelling operation in Orangeburg County. It’s a logical connection as the county is the state’s leading producer of peanuts and other crops. Projections are for 130 new jobs.

Allied Air: Allied Air Enterprises, a subsidiary of Lennox International, broke ground for a 405,000-square-foot warehouse at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park. The expansion increased the park’s flagship company’s manufacturing, distribution and storage capabilities, with 20 jobs projected.

BRN Sleep Products: Turkish-based BRN Sleep Products – a supplier of online mattresses, box spring beds, covers and ready-made brands -- announced creation of more than 300 new jobs over the next five years.

Today, Orangeburg County is home to more than 28 international companies representing 17 nations, proof positive that firms see opportunity here. And that means opportunity for a workforce ready to adapt to changes and deliver for the companies choosing our locale as home.

Not to be forgotten in the push for development that produces better and better jobs for people here is “availability.” Orangeburg and surrounding counties already have an advantage is location, but available buildings and space remain crucial in development efforts.

Orangeburg County alone has 11 industrial parks. We are ready for and anticipating growth that can mean increased prosperity and, ultimately, less dependence on government assistance.

Quoting former Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson: "Our community has so much to offer – a unique, friendly, pro-business environment with an incredible location midway on the East Coast. The people of Orangeburg County are hardworking, focused and highly skilled. This is a place where businesses can succeed."