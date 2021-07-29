EDITORIAL: Good reasons to slow down on the road

Despite fewer cars on the road and more people staying home, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently estimated that 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020 — the largest projected number of fatalities since 2007. It is an increase of about 7.2% over 2019.
“It’s counterintuitive to see the rate of traffic deaths spike when so many of us were driving less often,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy. “As the U.S. climbs out of the COVID-19 pandemic, highway safety officials will need to double down on curbing speeding, substance-impaired driving, and failure to buckle up.”
South Carolina and other Southeastern states this past weekend completed a campaign aimed at combating speeding. Operation Southern Shield is an annual mobilization effort, which began in 2017, and focuses on proactive enforcement of speed violations.
The campaign occurs during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase.
The official campaign may have ended, but the focus on speeding must continue.
As of July 27, 596 people have died on South Carolina roads, 49 more than a year. In 2020, there were more than 10,900 speed-related collisions on South Carolina roadways during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. That accounts for more than 30% of total collisions during that same period.
Here are good reasons to slow down:
• To save lives. Higher speeds mean more accidents and more fatalities -- period. Overall, about a third of all fatal motor vehicle accidents involve at least one driver who was speeding.
• To save your own life. If you're traveling 10 mph above the average speed on the road, you're six times more likely to be involved in a crash. The chances of death or serious injury double for every 10 mph over 50 mph a vehicle travels. A frontal impact, for example, at 35 mph is a third more severe than one at 30 mph.
• To save gas. The faster you drive, the more fuel you burn. At speeds above 55 mph, fuel economy plummets rapidly. Slowing down from 65 to 55 increases your gas mileage by roughly 20%.
• To avoid expensive tickets. The average cost of a speeding ticket, with court fees, runs $150. And insurance costs will rise.
• Because speeding doesn't save that much time. Speeding, with the goal of making up time on the road, has a surprisingly small payback. A driver traveling 20 miles in a 60 mph zone saves only 1.5 minutes by going 65, 2.9 minutes by going 70, 4 minutes speeding at 75 mph, 5 minutes at 80 mph and 5.9 minutes speeding at 85 mph. Do the math for your own commute.
• Because speeding isn't a "big-city" problem. Nearly 60% of fatal crashes occur on two-lane, undivided roads, and rural local roads are five times as dangerous as urban interstates. Rural citizens, meanwhile are 2-1/2 times as likely to be killed on highways than their urban counterparts. Overall, the fatality rate on local roads is more than three times the rate on interstates.
• Because speeding contributes to road rage. Summer driving means chaotic, congested roads, scorching temperatures, and screaming kids. Throw speeding into the mix and you're contributing to that growing American crime: road rage.