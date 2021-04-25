EDITORIAL: Good reasons to appreciate S.C. industry

The year 2020 was a tough one with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Local industries felt the effects, but indications are they have rebounded and are looking to the future.
Today’s T&D Industry Appreciation special section examines the state of manufacturing and agribusiness locally – and offers thanks for the contributions made to our communities by industry. Orangeburg County boasts a diverse industrial landscape of more than 100 firms, with manufacturers employing over 8,200.
About 19% of the county's population works in manufacturing, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment & Workforce Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages from the third quarter of 2020. Manufacturing is the largest sector of the county's workforce, with 5,150 individuals employed in manufacturing out of a workforce of 26,824.
Industry is equally vital in Calhoun and Bamberg counties, where there was industrial progress to report in 2020 as well.
A new study shows the entire state has reason to appreciate manufacturing.
SC Future Makers, a nonprofit workforce and education organization affiliated with the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, released the economic impact study of South Carolina's manufacturing industry this past week. Prepared by Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, Research Economist with the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, the study documents the uniquely large footprint that manufacturing maintains in the Palmetto State that has an estimated economic impact that totals between $194 billion and $206 billion annually.
Key economic impact findings from the study include:
• 16% of the State's GDP is associated with manufacturing; manufacturing supports, either directly or indirectly, over 30% of all jobs statewide.
• Industries pay well and average an annual salary that is 33% higher than the state's average wage.
• Manufacturing creates more jobs than virtually any other sector and has a multiplier effect of 2.4.
• 38% of South Carolina's General Fund revenue comes from the manufacturing industry.
• South Carolina manufacturing is largely anchored by the aerospace, automotive and tire sectors along with their extended supply chains. These three sectors experienced growth at a collective rate of more than three times the state average over the past decade.
"The manufacturing industry has been the driving force of our state's economy for over a century," said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. "The value and promise that American manufacturing provides is South Carolina's story. Ours is an industry that offers great careers, drives innovation, transforms communities for the better, and creates lasting impacts that benefit all South Carolinians."
The study reinforces the strong foundation the manufacturing industry has in South Carolina and the economic stability it creates. Join us today in saying thanks.