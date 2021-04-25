EDITORIAL: Good reasons to appreciate S.C. industry

The year 2020 was a tough one with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Local industries felt the effects, but indications are they have rebounded and are looking to the future.

Today’s T&D Industry Appreciation special section examines the state of manufacturing and agribusiness locally – and offers thanks for the contributions made to our communities by industry. Orangeburg County boasts a diverse industrial landscape of more than 100 firms, with manufacturers employing over 8,200.

About 19% of the county's population works in manufacturing, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment & Workforce Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages from the third quarter of 2020. Manufacturing is the largest sector of the county's workforce, with 5,150 individuals employed in manufacturing out of a workforce of 26,824.

Industry is equally vital in Calhoun and Bamberg counties, where there was industrial progress to report in 2020 as well.

A new study shows the entire state has reason to appreciate manufacturing.