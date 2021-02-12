EDITORIAL: Good news with change in forecast

If you remember the ice storms of 2004 and 2014 locally, or if you are familiar with ice storms anywhere, you took notice a week ago of a tentative forecast that said such a weather event was possible here this weekend.

The forecast since has been revised, thankfully, to take ice of the forecast, but February and early March have a history of bringing some of the worst weather we see every winter.

In 2014, ice storm PAX resulted in more than 364,000 electrical outages and more than $260 million in damage throughout the state, much of it resulting from falling trees and limbs. The experience of watching and listening as trees came down or apart is not forgotten.

And a decade earlier in 2004, the ice was worse.

Before the freezing rain stopped falling, trees were coated with ice, the City of Orangeburg and surrounding areas were in virtual darkness, the few remaining operational gas stations were packed with people desperate for fuel and those without fireplaces or gas heat were looking for ways to stay warm in the icy cold.

The late Fred Boatwright, then manager of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities, described the resulting damage and days of trials and tribulations as the worst natural disaster here in three decades – worse than Hurricane Hugo in 1989.