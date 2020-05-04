EDITORIAL: Good news to be found even now

Some will say it's hard to find any good news amid all the problems associated with the coronavirus emergency. Not so.
In difficult times, the best in people comes through. T&D journalists have been sharing stories of what people are doing and doing for each other during trying times.
We've reported on:
• Organizations such as Edisto Habitat for Humanity and Cooperative Church Ministries offering helping hands.
• Industries helping in the national effort as well as contributing locally even as they struggle in an economy on hold.
• How people individually are doing battle with the coronavirus and staying positive.
• How local leaders and business people are dealing with the emergency.
And though it's hard to think of anything positive about the disaster that struck April 13 with tornadoes amid the ongoing health emergency, look back at the stories of how people helped people.
Our mission is not just to report on the daily death totals and the negatives from the coronavirus. As with storms, we are going to come through this and the stories of how we do it need to be told.
South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is also looking for good news amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The senator said he knows there are countless stories across South Carolina of individuals making sacrifices and finding ways to help neighbors in need.
He wants "to showcase and thank everyday heroes such as nurses, doctors, first responders, law enforcement officials, grocery store employees, truck drivers and sanitation workers."
He also wants stories of individuals and small businesses going above and beyond to help South Carolinians, urging people with "good news to share" to email him at goodnews@scott.senate.gov to share their stories.
Good idea, senator. You're joining us in what we do. And just as we every day welcome stories from people about news, we encourage you to use our website, email, social media or phone to contact us with the same: TheTandD.com, news@timesanddemocrat.com, The Times and Democrat on Facebook, 803-534-1060.
To close, we offer the words of Christine Bair of Orangeburg as more "good news" about our locale and a collective thank you in the wake of the April 13 storms:
"Thanks to all with the city who worked tirelessly following the storm to get our power restored. This was quite an ordeal and I believe there were several departments involved -- as well as SCDOT.
"(Two days later) a crew came around 7 a.m. and removed all the debris that had been pushed to the side of our street. Shortly thereafter, the street-sweeper truck came by and really cleaned things up.
"I am proud to call Orangeburg my home."
