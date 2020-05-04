EDITORIAL: Good news to be found even now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some will say it's hard to find any good news amid all the problems associated with the coronavirus emergency. Not so.

In difficult times, the best in people comes through. T&D journalists have been sharing stories of what people are doing and doing for each other during trying times.

We've reported on:

• Organizations such as Edisto Habitat for Humanity and Cooperative Church Ministries offering helping hands.

• Industries helping in the national effort as well as contributing locally even as they struggle in an economy on hold.

• How people individually are doing battle with the coronavirus and staying positive.

• How local leaders and business people are dealing with the emergency.

And though it's hard to think of anything positive about the disaster that struck April 13 with tornadoes amid the ongoing health emergency, look back at the stories of how people helped people.

Our mission is not just to report on the daily death totals and the negatives from the coronavirus. As with storms, we are going to come through this and the stories of how we do it need to be told.