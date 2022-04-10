EDITORIAL: God blessed Orangeburg with her life

Nancy Rushton Ayers loved Orangeburg and did much for its people. And Orangeburg loved her for the many contributions she made over decades to the community.

Ayers, who died April 3, indeed “was devoted to encouraging others to be their best” – and that did not start with the work of her later years.

Vivian Glover of Orangeburg -- producer, journalist and Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center director of community arts and development – told the Nancy Rushton Ayers story in her 2015 series "Tapestry of Their Times.”

Ayers discussed how she founded a kindergarten in her Orangeburg home. Gathering secondhand furniture and supplies, she launched the new school.

“I opened The Little Red Schoolhouse. And I ran The Little Red School House in the basement for five years.”

Then came an opportunity with St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

“The church came to me and said, ‘Would you consider opening a kindergarten?’ And I said, ‘I’ll sure try.'”

She directed the kindergarten, which has now been in existence for nearly a half-century, for 10 years.

“About age 38, I realized I couldn’t get down and get back up from the floor like I used to. So I said, ‘I think it’s time to see if I can do anything else except nursery rhymes first thing in the morning.'”

The next opportunity gave Ayers pause, but she pushed ahead in her life’s journey.

“One of the teachers out there (Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College) said, ‘We need an English teacher.’ And I said, ‘I don’t do adults.'”

But she did, discovering she had a talent for curriculum development.

Then came a role for which nearly all should agree she was ideally suited.

She said a friend told her, “A job’s opening up at the hospital, and it’s got your name on it.”

Ayers said, “I don’t do hospitals.”

But off to the Regional Center she went, serving eight years as a guest relations trainer.

The holder of a master’s degree in community and occupational programs, she also founded an educational consulting firm called Educational Enterprises.

Ayers’ long list of contributions to Orangeburg and Orangeburg County includes being a founder and chairman of the board of the noted Orangeburg County Community of Character. For her community endeavors, she was honored with the Spirit Award (2001) and the Austin Cunningham Award (2013), both from the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, and Citizen of the Year (2007) from the Kiwanis Club.

Still many in Orangeburg know Ayers for her final big project, of which she was very proud.

“One day I was sitting on my porch and reflecting on the good things around." The next thing she knew, she and Noel Jernigan were traveling around Orangeburg.

“And we talked about the many stories and reflections of the many porches we saw. Noel gathered the pictures and I gathered the stories.”

The published book, “Porch Reflections of Orangeburg County,” continues to be, as Glover stated in the story about Ayers, “an Orangeburg treasure and a lure for people looking to live in the area.”

Nancy Ayers told Glover: “I am no special person. And there are women all over the world that have done things that are much more magnanimous than anything I’ve thought about doing and have had much more difficult times. But I have to go on record and witness and say God is good. And the blessings that have come to me are what I call unmerited.”

God is good. And the life of Nancy Ayers was one of his blessings.

