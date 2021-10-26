EDITORIAL: Go Sober For October movement

Alcohol consumption by Americans has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, published the results of a survey they conducted in May in The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The New York Times Magazine reported on the results, which show that of the more than 800 respondents — those who replied to the online questionnaire were mostly white women — 60% were drinking more compared with before COVID-19 (13% were drinking less).

More than 45% of participants said their reasons for drinking included increased stress. And those who reported feeling “very much” or “extreme” stress from the pandemic reported drinking more on more days than those who were less affected.

There are many behaviors and habits we’ve developed and continue despite studies having proven that they have adverse health complications -- from smoking cigarettes and drinking too much coffee, to the overconsumption of processed food and skimping on exercise. Many people continue to drink despite knowing that it could take years off their lives as evidenced by a recent 3,700-person survey conducted by Alcohol.org, a provider of alcohol addiction treatment resources.