EDITORIAL: Go Sober For October movement

Alcohol consumption by Americans has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, published the results of a survey they conducted in May in The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The New York Times Magazine reported on the results, which show that of the more than 800 respondents — those who replied to the online questionnaire were mostly white women — 60% were drinking more compared with before COVID-19 (13% were drinking less).
More than 45% of participants said their reasons for drinking included increased stress. And those who reported feeling “very much” or “extreme” stress from the pandemic reported drinking more on more days than those who were less affected.
There are many behaviors and habits we’ve developed and continue despite studies having proven that they have adverse health complications -- from smoking cigarettes and drinking too much coffee, to the overconsumption of processed food and skimping on exercise. Many people continue to drink despite knowing that it could take years off their lives as evidenced by a recent 3,700-person survey conducted by Alcohol.org, a provider of alcohol addiction treatment resources.
The survey discovered that nearly a third (30%) of respondents admit they ignore frequent studies that warn of the health risks of alcohol. And despite many studies cautioning that alcohol can take years off consumers’ lives, the average South Carolina drinker would even be willing to give up five years of their life if it meant they could continue to drink!
Almost half of respondents also believe moderate consumption of alcohol has health benefits, despite studies showing otherwise. A separate study conducted recently found that 46% also thought alcohol reduces an individual’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease; while 31% wrongly believed it can actually increase life expectancy. A further 15% thought it prevented you from catching a common cold, and 8% even believed it lowers the risk of diabetes.
The survey by Alcohol.org also found that if given the choice between giving up coffee or giving up alcohol for the rest of their lives, more than a third (37%) of South Carolinians would give up their morning joe.
So where are things heading as the pandemic recedes? It’s up to individuals.
Writing for InsideSources.com, Pat Cronin, addiction specialist with Ark Behavioral Health, says it’s important to evaluate your relationship with alcohol and its effects on your health. If you’re looking for an opportunity to do so, you can join the Go Sober For October movement.
Founded in 2014, Go Sober For October is an annual movement that encourages people to celebrate “Sober October” by giving up alcohol for the month.
Even if you only drink sometimes, going sober offers significant benefits. For example, you’ll lower your risk of health issues such as:
• High blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke
• Weakened immune system
• Liver problems
• Depression and anxiety
• Cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum
Sober October also makes it much easier to maintain a healthy weight, as alcoholic drinks often cause weight gain. That’s because they’re high in calories and, in many cases, sugar. They also impair your judgment, which can lead you to eat large amounts of junk food. When you drink, your body must focus on breaking down alcohol instead of burning fat.
Cronin recommends getting your mind off alcohol by engaging in healthy activities such as:
• Walking, running, or biking
• Spending time with loved ones
• Painting or drawing
• Writing
• Making music
• Gardening
Even after October ends, these activities can help you lead a healthier, more fulfilling life.