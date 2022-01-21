EDITORIAL: Give Ethics Commission tools for job

South Carolina’s Ethics Commission has always been the redheaded stepchild of state government: It’s an agency the legislature feels obligated to have but doesn’t really want doing its job too well.

And yes, we realize that some — perhaps even most — legislators care deeply about government ethics. But enough feel just the opposite to ensure that the agency has never had the investigative or enforcement tools or staff that it needs to provide an effective deterrent to self-dealing.

So we welcome Gov. Henry McMaster’s effort to change that.

McMaster proposes adding $1.7 million to the agency’s budget to hire more investigators. That doesn’t sound like a lot in a year when lawmakers have nearly $1 billion in additional recurring revenue to cover inflation and pay for new services and employees, but it would double the annual state funding for the agency. (The commission receives another $500,000 in fines and lobbyist registration fees.)

The agency has a huge paperwork mandate: It’s tasked with keeping tabs on annual economic interest reports from nearly every elected and appointed official in the state, and it compiles campaign reports at least four times a year from most every state and local candidate. But only four of its 18 employees are investigators. If lawmakers approve this proposal — and they should — they need to ensure that the additional money goes entirely to hiring more investigators, something that’s implied but not directly required by McMaster’s proposal.

Additionally, the governor proposes to nearly triple the budget of the office of inspector general — a newer addition to our state’s good-government arsenal but also one that most legislators were never that excited about — adding $1.5 million to its $875,000 budget. That agency doesn’t have the same record-keeping demands, so its eight employees are able to spend almost all of their time on investigations. The idea of three times as many investigators should be daunting to government officials who use their positions to benefit themselves at the expense of the public.

Simultaneously, the governor wants to expand the mission of both agencies, extending the state’s lobbying law to cover people who lobby local governments and giving the inspector general authority to investigate claims of waste, fraud and abuse by school districts as well as other state and local governments, not just state agencies.

Both expansions are warranted and overdue — something The Post and Courier’s Uncovered investigative series reminded us of over the past year, as it exposed case after case of abusive spending practices at the local level, along with too-cozy relationships between those who were paid to influence local decisions and those making the decisions.

But expanding the agencies’ jurisdiction will reduce the impact of the additional funding. That might not be a problem for the inspector general, which isn’t a primary enforcement agency but was envisioned to uncover problems that were being overlooked by enforcement agencies. The Ethics Commission, on the other hand, is charged with enforcing the state’s ethics and campaign finance laws, and it has nowhere near the staff it needs to do more than cursory reviews in most cases.

Beyond that, the Ethics Commission needs more than just additional staff to do its job well. It also needs an attitude adjustment that might be delivered through clearer authority and enforcement tools and might require changes in personnel.

This abridged editorial is from The Post and Courier of Charleston via The Associated Press.

