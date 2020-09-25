EDITORIAL: Getting up to speed on voting in S.C.

The application for an absentee ballot is available online at www.scVOTES.gov. You must be able to print your application.

If you cannot print, call or email your county voter registration office. You will be mailed an application.

Complete, sign and return the application to your county voter registration office. You can return by mail, email, fax or personal delivery.

Voters are urged to return the application as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

When you receive your absentee ballot in the mail, vote and return the ballot to your county voter registration office.

Return your ballot either by mail or personal delivery. (There are rules for an authorized returnee to be able to deliver your ballot. See www. scVOTES.gov.)

If returning your ballot by mail, send it as soon as possible, preferably a week before Election Day, to help ensure timely delivery. Your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

You can check the status of your absentee ballot at www.scVOTES.gov.