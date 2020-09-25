EDITORIAL: Getting up to speed on voting in S.C.

With so much focus on voting, it's time to clarify some things about election 2020 in South Carolina.
First, per action by the General Assembly, all South Carolina voters are now eligible to cast absentee ballots. The standard qualifying requirements have been waived amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Then, just as in the June primaries, a federal court ordered another change in absentee voting for November: waiving the requirement that an absentee ballot have a witness signature. The decision was based on not requiring a person to be exposed to others to obtain a witness signature.
BUT the S.C. Election Commission and Republican state leaders appealed and the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday struck down the judge's order.
Thus the S.C. Election Commission is advising all voters to comply with the requirement for a witness signature. Here are the instructions:
“Vote and return the ballot to your county voter registration office either by mail or personal delivery. Place the ballot in the ‘ballot here-in’ envelope and place the ‘ballot here-in’ envelope in the return envelope. Be sure to sign the voter's oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone can witness your signature. A notary is not necessary.”
A person can vote by absentee ballot at county voter registration offices beginning Monday, Oct. 5, or request that a ballot be mailed. Applications for absentee-by-mail ballots must be received by the county voter registration office by 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.
The application for an absentee ballot is available online at www.scVOTES.gov. You must be able to print your application.
If you cannot print, call or email your county voter registration office. You will be mailed an application.
Complete, sign and return the application to your county voter registration office. You can return by mail, email, fax or personal delivery.
Voters are urged to return the application as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.
When you receive your absentee ballot in the mail, vote and return the ballot to your county voter registration office.
Return your ballot either by mail or personal delivery. (There are rules for an authorized returnee to be able to deliver your ballot. See www. scVOTES.gov.)
If returning your ballot by mail, send it as soon as possible, preferably a week before Election Day, to help ensure timely delivery. Your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
You can check the status of your absentee ballot at www.scVOTES.gov.
Of particular note, for those voting absentee or voting in person at the polls on Nov. 3, you must be registered to vote 30 days before the election. That means all those registered by Oct. 3 will be eligible. Register after Oct. 3 and you will have to wait until another election to participate.
South Carolina has nearly 3.4 million registered voters -- but a population of more than 5 million. There are still many people not taking part in the process of choosing leadership from the national to the local level.
The rules for the voting process have been altered in 2020 to make casting ballots feasible for all amid the coronavirus emergency. If you're not registered, get signed up. If you need to vote absentee, get your request for a ballot in now. And if you plan to vote in person on Nov. 3, know there will be precautions at the polls the same as in June.
