EDITORIAL: Getting ready for Christmas with COVID

The nationwide surge in coronavirus cases comes as the great news about vaccines is unfolding. Soon, Americans will be have the option of receiving shots that can lead to the mass immunity needed to end the coronavirus pandemic.
Many Americans have doubts about the vaccinations but that is to be expected. It's not hard to see that initial reluctance will evolve into acceptance of vaccination as the virus toll grows larger.
The winter weather and its shorter days are keeping more people inside. The Thanksgiving holiday brought people together -- and the Christmas/New Year's period is certain to do the same. In fact, the upcoming holiday will be worse as people remain together longer across the two holidays.
The pandemic is far from over. A spike even greater than in December is likely in January. It's truly time for people to decide how they will handle this Christmas season.
Experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, are advising that people pretty much cancel Christmas.
"No one wants to modify if not essentially shut down their holiday season. But we are in a very critical time in this country. This is very tough going," Fauci said on CNN recently.
No one should kid themselves here. A lot of people will refrain from traditional Christmas gatherings -- but many will go ahead as close to normal as possible.
We're not going to be among those telling people what to do about Christmas, but we can urge that all exercise every possible precaution.
If you're going to gather for Christmas, consider this information from the Centers for Disease Control:
• Community levels of COVID-19 -- Family and friends should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their community and in the community where they plan to celebrate when deciding whether to host or attend a gathering.
• Exposure during travel – Airports, bus stations, train stations, public transport, gas stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.
• Location of the gathering – Indoor gatherings, especially those with poor ventilation (for example, small enclosed spaces with no outside air), pose more risk than outdoor gatherings.
• Duration of the gathering – Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings. Being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more greatly increases the risk of becoming sick and requires quarantine.
• Number and crowding of people at the gathering – Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people. CDC does not have a limit or recommend a specific number of attendees for gatherings. The size of a holiday gathering should be determined based on the ability of attendees from different households to stay 6 feet (2 arm lengths) apart, wear masks, wash hands, and follow state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations.
• Behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering – Individuals who did not consistently adhere to social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask wearing, handwashing, and other prevention behaviors pose more risk than those who consistently practiced these safety measures.
• Behaviors of attendees during the gathering – Gatherings with more safety measures in place, such as mask wearing, social distancing, and handwashing, pose less risk than gatherings where fewer or no preventive measures are being implemented. Use of alcohol or drugs may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.
