EDITORIAL: Getting ready for Christmas with COVID

The nationwide surge in coronavirus cases comes as the great news about vaccines is unfolding. Soon, Americans will be have the option of receiving shots that can lead to the mass immunity needed to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Americans have doubts about the vaccinations but that is to be expected. It's not hard to see that initial reluctance will evolve into acceptance of vaccination as the virus toll grows larger.

The winter weather and its shorter days are keeping more people inside. The Thanksgiving holiday brought people together -- and the Christmas/New Year's period is certain to do the same. In fact, the upcoming holiday will be worse as people remain together longer across the two holidays.

The pandemic is far from over. A spike even greater than in December is likely in January. It's truly time for people to decide how they will handle this Christmas season.

Experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, are advising that people pretty much cancel Christmas.

"No one wants to modify if not essentially shut down their holiday season. But we are in a very critical time in this country. This is very tough going," Fauci said on CNN recently.