EDITORIAL: Getting info to parents can be key for kids

South Carolina annually ranks among the bottom 10 states in the well-being of its children, from health to education. State leaders are coming together in an effort to make a positive difference.

Agency directors, legislators and other leaders joined Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette at a Statehouse press conference to unveil a plan for strengthening South Carolina’s early childhood system.

“Our goal is, and always has been, to make sure all of our children enter kindergarten ready to learn, and I’m grateful for the South Carolinians who came together to develop this plan that will help us realize that goal,” McMaster said.

A key aspect of the plan is information. Too many times parents do not know about services available to them and their children.

Enter First Five SC, a new interactive website for families with young children.

Parents “don’t always have the time to search dozens of websites, hoping to find the appropriate services for their child," McMaster said. "Now we’ve addressed that by establishing an online portal that will serve as a one-stop shop to match families with programs and services that will help with their children’s development.”

At First5SC.org, families can find information about 60 early childhood programs from 10 state agencies and other statewide entities, including child care, health, early intervention, nutrition and parenting support services.

Using a secure online form, they can instantly check their child’s eligibility for 44 of these programs. Development is currently underway for a common application, where families can enter information into one online form to apply at once for all participating early childhood services.

“Our family knows firsthand how valuable our early intervention services have been,” said Katie Alice Walker, parent of a 3-year-old child with special needs. “To know that families will now have access and the ability to apply for services they think they may need in one easy place will be such a gift and only benefit the children of South Carolina.”

The S.C. Early Childhood Advisory Council developed the First Five SC portal together with For Our Future: South Carolina’s Birth through Five Plan. The 32-page document provides policymakers and state leaders with a roadmap for improving early childhood health, well-being, and school readiness, including 19 objectives and 62 strategies under four key goals:

1. South Carolina’s youngest children are healthy and safe.

2. South Carolina’s youngest children are actively supported by their families and communities.

3. South Carolina’s youngest children arrive at school ready to reach their highest potential.

4. South Carolina’s early childhood system is aligned, coordinated, and family-centered.

The document highlights the state’s previous early childhood investments and policy innovations, while addressing some of the persistent challenges facing young children and families.

The strategic plan and First Five SC were developed with the input and involvement of thousands of South Carolinians, including more than 1,200 parents and caregivers of young children who provided feedback through surveys and focus groups.

David Morley, chair of the SC Early Childhood Advisory Council, said the plan is a call to action.

And he addressed the hope of all for its success: “With strategic investment and continued collaboration, we can expand access to the programs and services that work and ensure that all children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

