EDITORIAL: Get ready for change in dialing

In these times of the coronavirus, so much is uncertain, so much has changed. Here’s something to add to your list of things to know in the way of change – making local telephone calls.

Once the telephone area code was not a big deal. All of South Carolina was area code 803. That was a quarter century ago, before the state’s population began swelling (it is now at 5 million) and when cellphones were in their infancy. Times have changed.

When South Carolina first added the 864 area code for the Upstate and then 843 for the coast (which also now has 854), the center of the state retained 803. Orangeburg County, in fact, made a big deal out having the entire county remain in the same area code though its large land area places some people in the Midlands and others in the Lowcountry.

Because of the proliferation of phone numbers, creating more area codes has become necessary.

Until now, adding an area code for the Midlands has not been necessary. That is about to change.

Beginning May 26, new numbers with the area code 839 will be available locally. And that will mean a change for local calls. No longer will a call go through by just dialing the prefix and number.