EDITORIAL: Georgia voting will remain in spotlight

Democrats claim Republican leaders in red states have systematically made it harder for people to vote, particularly Blacks and other minorities that traditionally favor Democrats. They want national standards that would effectively take away each state’s legal right to run its own elections.

More accurately, Republican lawmakers in states such as Georgia, which has faced the most criticism for its voting law revisions, have made changes in large part because of so many practices that were implemented in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic: no-excuse absentee voting, mail-in voting, drop boxes.

Georgia has been used as the poster child for a campaign aimed at painting Republicans as vote suppressors.

Even after 2022 primaries produced record turnout, the Brennan Center for Justice stated: “When turnout went up in the state’s federal primary this year, some commentators suggested that this increase in turnout undermined any claim that the new law was really interfering with anyone’s right to vote. That is not a fair conclusion — we cannot know the effect of a new law simply by looking at the topline turnout numbers, especially in a primary. For one thing, voter turnout is impacted by many variables, and there were numerous reasons to expect high turnout in Georgia in 2022, including massive increases in campaign spending.”

No doubt, massive political spending and the focus on Georgia as pivotal in the red-blue dual around the country played a role in voter participation. And it is happening again – with record early voting for the general election -- even as criticism of Georgia election law continues.

A closer look at the Georgia law reveals it is not the suppressor that critics would have us believe. And it certainly is not what President Joe Biden called it in 2021: "Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

The conservative Washington Examiner has written: “From voter ID requirements to ballot drop boxes, and early voting schedules to absentee ballot access, there is little new or unique in Georgia’s rules.”

The newspaper reports the following about Georgia’s election laws:

The Georgia law added time for early in-person voting. Georgia expanded the number of days to 17, more than most states.

Many states, including Georgia, expanded voting by mail ahead of the 2020 election in order to accommodate public health concerns about the pandemic. The result was a lot of confusion and delays.

The new Georgia law shortens the window of time in which voters can request mail-in ballots -- that window now closes two Fridays before Election Day -- which supporters say will give voters more time to receive and then mail back their ballots without missing the deadline.

The Georgia law also left intact the state’s no-excuse absentee voting rules, meaning anyone, regardless of their ability to vote in person, can request a mail-in ballot.

Voting rights advocates often claim that ID requirements disenfranchise voters of color, and many of them have railed against the Georgia law for its voter ID provisions.

But the Georgia reforms simply extended existing ID requirements — voters must show ID to vote in person in Georgia — to voting by mail. Two-thirds of the states request at least some form of documentation in order to vote.

Critics of the Georgia law have also misleadingly claimed that it takes ballot drop boxes away from voters and therefore eliminates opportunities to vote. But the Peach State did not allow the use of any drop boxes prior to 2020, when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp authorized them on an emergency basis due to the pandemic. For the first time, the Georgia legislature voted to authorize drop boxes on a permanent basis.

A headline-grabbing provision in the Georgia law is a ban on political or voting rights groups distributing food and water to voters within 150 feet of a polling location. The practice, which critics call “line warming,” is now a misdemeanor under the new rules.

Supporters said it closed a loophole in existing laws that prohibited politically affiliated organizations from trying to sway voters as they waited outside their polling places to cast their ballots. Nonpartisan election workers can still set up self-service stations where thirsty voters can help themselves to water as they stand in line.

Other states, including New York, have bans on campaigns or political groups enticing voters with snacks at the polls.

Georgia is in the political spotlight, and the back and forth with allegations about voting and voting rights will continue. That is the one certainty. But the state’s election law being singled out as some kind of return to the Jim Crow era is just not accurate.