EDITORIAL: Gamecocks can take lead on vaccination

But he also expressed concern about what’s to come.

Positive COVID tests have shut some Americans out of the Tokyo Olympics and continue to wreak havoc on everything from Major League Baseball to the College World Series.

“Right now, 43% of our football teams, that’s 6 of 14, have reached the 80% threshold in roster vaccination,” Sankey said. “That number needs to grow and grow rapidly.”

Sankey even raised the possibility of games being forfeited if teams aren’t healthy enough to play, an unwelcome prospect for the players, the fans and the league.

For his part, Beamer said his team is “rapidly approaching” the 80% vaccination threshold Sankey mentioned and that the offseason has been spent educating the players and staff.

Experts from the conference and in-house doctors at the university have spoken with the team about the vaccines, and meetings have even been held with players’ parents.

Just this past week, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a warning about the danger of COVID-19 misinformation, a warning endorsed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.