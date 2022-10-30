EDITORIAL: Future of SC farming matters to every person

Today The Times and Democrat brings you our annual Fall Farm Edition. Today's 16-page D section puts the focus on the farming year at harvest-time in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties, which in many ways can be called the breadbasket of South Carolina agriculture.

Orangeburg County always ranks at or near the top in market value of crops sold. And for their geographic size, Calhoun and Bamberg are mega producers.

What happens to agriculture is of major importance to the local economies.

In today’s section, you’ll read reports by T&D Staff Writer Gene Zaleski, who has won numerous awards for his reporting on agribusiness.

Using official sources and interviewing farmers, Zaleski reports that in general the farming year was a good one when it comes to weather, crop production and even commodity prices. But the problems associated with COVID-19 persist, notably difficulties in getting equipment, parts and products such as fertilizer, and a shortage of farm labor.

But the biggest problem is the cost of inputs from fertilizer to diesel fuel.

Holly Hill cattle farmer Buddy Felder told Zaleski, "They were the highest fertilizer and diesel fuel prices I have ever purchased."

With the harvest of key crops such as cotton and peanuts underway, farmers are optimistic. And when it comes to the challenges, they will be as resilient as always.

We are proud to have the S.C. Department of Agriculture and S.C. Farm Bureau as sponsorship partners in today’s special section. Both the governmental agency and the primary organization representing agribusiness in the state are led by T&D Region farmers, Hugh Weathers of Orangeburg County at SCDA and Harry Ott of Calhoun County at SCFB.

Commissioner Weathers, in a column today, puts the focus on farming's future in South Carolina, noting that the average age of a farmer is 57.5 years.

"We have to develop an expanded agribusiness workforce and a stronger pipeline of agriculture talent. ... I hope that by inspiring more young people to farm, and helping out the ones who are starting or taking over farms, we can ensure a strong future for the state’s largest industry."

To do so, the SCDA's efforts are focusing on cooperation with high schools and colleges to expand interest in agriculture and further education of the farmers of the future. And Weathers is looking for support from the General Assembly for the efforts to grow farming's future by creating an agribusiness development fund to attract new investment to the state and build on what’s here now.

With food supply always a priority because so few produce so much for so many, the prosperity of agriculture now and in the future is of primary interest -- or should be -- for every S.C. legislator and all South Carolinians.