EDITORIAL: Friday the 13th: Fun or fear, it’s worthy of note

Friday the 13th. There are many people who will be extra cautious today, fearful the reputation of bad luck on the day will find them this time around.

There are lots of reasons Friday the 13th is considered unlucky. Consider that the number 13 is linked with the history of Friday being the day Jesus was crucified and Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit. No wonder the day has gotten a bad rep.

David Emery writes about urban legends and such. He cites a British Medical Journal study in 1993 titled “Is Friday the 13th Bad for Your Health?” The study involved comparing the ratio of traffic volume to accidents on two Fridays, the 6th and the 13th, over a period of years. The findings give hope to people believing there is something to bad luck on the 13th: Traffic volume was down on that day (some people won’t drive their cars) while accident victim numbers were up.

The study’s conclusion: Friday the 13th is unlucky for some. The risk of hospital admission as a result of a transport accident may be increased by as much as 52%. Staying at home is recommended.

Will Barrett, a research fellow in the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics, has warned luck cannot be predicted and is largely beyond human capacity to influence or control.