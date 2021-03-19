EDITORIAL: Frank Tourville: business success and a lot more

Frank Tourville was a key player in the industrial development of Orangeburg. The young company he brought here in 1981, Zeus Industrial Products Inc., is today an internationally renowned tubing manufacturer with an international scope of its own. And the base is right here in the Orangeburg that Tourville found as a home four decades ago.

Fifty-five years ago, Tourville entered the tubing business. Ten years later, he founded Zeus with the belief he could do better than the firms for which he worked. “If they can do it, why not us?” Tourville said. “We can do it better.”

Orangeburg became the place to “do it better.” Here he built his business in the circa 1897 Santee/S.C. Cotton Mills building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Our arrival to Orangeburg was one of the best things we have done,” he said at the 2006 celebration of Zeus’ 40th anniversary, noting the company had looked throughout the South for a location to expand. “Do you know this is the only state that came back with any building? If we did not have the building here, we would not be here.”

He did it with the help of family and he did it the with help of loyal employees — employees who still get much of the credit in Tourville’s book.