EDITORIAL: Frank Tourville: business success and a lot more

Frank Tourville was a key player in the industrial development of Orangeburg. The young company he brought here in 1981, Zeus Industrial Products Inc., is today an internationally renowned tubing manufacturer with an international scope of its own. And the base is right here in the Orangeburg that Tourville found as a home four decades ago.
Fifty-five years ago, Tourville entered the tubing business. Ten years later, he founded Zeus with the belief he could do better than the firms for which he worked. “If they can do it, why not us?” Tourville said. “We can do it better.”
Orangeburg became the place to “do it better.” Here he built his business in the circa 1897 Santee/S.C. Cotton Mills building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Our arrival to Orangeburg was one of the best things we have done,” he said at the 2006 celebration of Zeus’ 40th anniversary, noting the company had looked throughout the South for a location to expand. “Do you know this is the only state that came back with any building? If we did not have the building here, we would not be here.”
He did it with the help of family and he did it the with help of loyal employees — employees who still get much of the credit in Tourville’s book.
“We have the best employees in the world,” Tourville said. “It is a hall of fame.”
Today, the company employs over 1,800 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston and Orangeburg; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. The company employs more than 500 people in Orangeburg.
The company is known worldwide as a leader in the manufacture of tubing for multiple applications. It’s been the kind of reputation the senior Tourville had from his beginnings.
Tourville always said his success is the story of work by his family and employees. Yet he was known among them as a man of loyalty and generosity. They are traits attributed to the many long-term employees of the company, who also play key roles in community organizations and efforts.
Community leaders long have praised Tourville as a man of vision and courage. He came to Orangeburg as an aspiring industrialist and became the embodiment of one of the state’s most interesting success stories.
The success story and the man also have meant much to the progress of Orangeburg. There has been no better development promotion for a community than Zeus and Frank Tourville.
But the Tourville story extends beyond Zeus.
In 1992, the family opened Tourville Lodge at Buckridge Plantation for community use. The lodge has its own Buckridge Plantation Catering group that frequently hosts weddings, business gatherings and fund-raising events.
And in 2009, Tourville saved the Orangeburg Country Club from closure by purchasing the facility. He transformed it into a Midlands showpiece with its renovated golf course regularly ranked among the best in South Carolina.
For years, Tourville gave to the Regional Medical Center Foundation, which helped the hospital build the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care and the Dialysis Access Institute at the Regional Medical Center.
Tourville also gave significantly to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Claflin University and South Carolina State University. The Student Life and Community Center learning lab at OCtech is named after Tourville.
He also was a major benefactor for the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, which today serves patients in the Frank P. Tourville Sr. Arrhythmia Treatment Center, the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and the Pearl Tourville Women's Pavilion hospital.
So many more things could be written about the life of Frank Tourville Sr. and his impact.
We will close with the words of Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright as a thank you from all of us: "We have lost a tremendous icon and pillar of the community in Orangeburg County. He has done so much for the county in terms of employment and other things. He will be truly missed."