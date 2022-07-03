EDITORIAL: Fourth safety must include coronavirus

It’s not unusual that we urge safety over the Fourth of July holiday. Customarily the focus is on safety on the road and in the water, and with fireworks.

This year is no different with people re-emerging from the pandemic to undertake more normal activities. Many are taking to the road and the water, making for danger.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, South Carolina’s traffic death toll for 2022 was approaching 500 at 489. Thankfully, that total was down 67 from the same time a year ago. We can all pray that by this point in the holiday weekend, the toll has not risen markedly if at all.

On the water, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources is out in force for the major summer holiday. They are focusing on boating and swimming.

Officers will be particularly mindful of violations pertaining to wake surfing. A new South Carolina boating law seeks to help protect people and structures from large wakes created by the popular water sport. Wake surfing is prohibited on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft.

Swimming is also a focus. If you are looking for a reason for all manner of caution: An estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings occur in the country every year, or an average of 11 drowning deaths per day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As to fireworks, you should know by now that all fireworks, even those fun novelties and sparklers, can be dangerous when not used safely. Thousands of people are injured annually.

In South Carolina, the most common fireworks-related injuries are burns and open wounds to the hands, legs, head and eyes, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As wise as advice is about letting professionals handle the fireworks, reality is people will be shooting fireworks in a state and region in which sale thereof is legal and doing so is a tradition. You simply cannot be too cautious.

The reality of July 4, 2022, is safety on the road, in the water and with fireworks is not enough. The coronavirus pandemic is still with us, having re-emerged in ugly forms that have more and more people testing positive for COVID and getting sicker than expected.

Dena Van, public relations manager at Creative Marketing Resources, a strategic marketing agency in Milwaukee and a partner of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Cobb Institute, states: “ … with the rise of the BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, the U.S. finds itself in a familiar position: the threat of another COVID-19 surge.”

As Americans gather to celebrate the Fourth, those who have managed to avoid getting infected may be at an increased risk. Reinfections are occurring regardless of vaccination status. However, vaccines and boosters are still effective at preventing the worst outcomes from COVID-19, even from Omicron and its subvariants, according to Van.

We echo the words of Dr. Doris Browne, president and CEO of Browne and Associates and a Cobb Institute physician:

“Please take into consideration your situation. If you are in an area where you are with individuals and you don’t know their vaccination status, where they have been, and whether they have been exposed to COVID, protect yourself. Wear your mask. Make it very individual for you and your family and the loved ones that you are around. When you have large public gatherings, we run the risk of seeing another surge in this pandemic.”

