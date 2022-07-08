EDITORIAL: Fostering outdoors is U.S. priority

Once a reference to “outdoors” activity referred largely to boating/fishing and hunting. No more.

In 2020, even during the pandemic, the outdoor recreation economy accounted for 1.8% ($374.3 billion) of current-dollar gross domestic product for the nation. At the state level, outdoor recreation value added as a share of state GDP ranged from 4.3% in Montana to 1.2% in New York and Connecticut.

South Carolinians and the flood of tourists have annually appreciated what our state has to offer in the way of outdoor activity. The T&D Region is a mecca of opportunity from hunting, fishing and boating to all manner of activity. A key component of the attraction of the state’s outdoors is an abundance of wildlife.

That goes a long way in explaining why the South Carolina Wildlife Federation is praising the U.S. House of Representatives for voting to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a bill to prevent wildlife extinctions by funding locally led conservation efforts. If it becomes law, South Carolina will receive $14 million each year to help hundreds of species in need, including bobwhite quail, gopher tortoises, black rails and loggerhead sea turtles.

“This is the most important piece of wildlife legislation in the past 50 years,” said Sara Green, executive director of the South Carolina Wildlife Federation. “Wildlife in South Carolina and across the country are in crisis and this bold, bipartisan bill will tackle the problem at scale without new taxes or regulations.”

Funding from the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would be used to implement the congressionally mandated state wildlife action plans, which identify more than 12,000 wildlife and plants that need conservation assistance nationwide.

“The bipartisan passage of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act affirms that there is consensus across the political spectrum that we can, and we must, prevent extinctions from our backyards to the backcountry,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “Inaction is the ally of extinction, and the time to act is now.”

The bill has strong bipartisan support in the Senate, with 35 cosponsors including S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Senate bill would be paid for out of federal environmental penalties.

“I want my children and grandchildren to be able to hear the song of the meadowlark and to see monarchs in their back yard, the way I did growing up. Sen. Graham and Sen. (Tim) Scott should do everything they can to champion this historic legislation and get it over the finish line this summer,” Green said.

At the same time, there is concern about other legislation and the impact it would have on efforts to foster the outdoors.

HR 8167, a bill introduced in the House of Representatives, would remove the self-imposed excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment that funds the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, introduced the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) Our Constitutional Rights Act of 2022 that would undo what is considered the most successful conservation funding model in the world.

"This year, the Pittman-Robertson Act celebrated its 85th anniversary and eclipsed $15 billion in contributions funneled to state fish and wildlife agencies across the country for wildlife and habitat conservation efforts," National Wild Turkey Federation Co-CEO Becky Humphries said. "We are very concerned that this bill would undermine the American System of Conservation Funding, which is looked to by nations around the world as the most successful model in the history of wildlife conservation."

The 1937 Pittman-Robertson Act provides for a "user pays-public benefits" system of funding and directs an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. It is a primary funding source for state fish and wildlife agencies, who use the funds to undertake wildlife conservation, provide for hunter and recreational shooter recruitment, public shooting range construction and other activities. Last year alone, these excise taxes generated more than $1 billion in funding to assist state wildlife agencies in fulfilling their missions.

The Senate is expected to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a positive. The RETURN legislation, part of the national debate over guns, should be rejected.