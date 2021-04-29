EDITORIAL: For you, family and state, get vaccination

Sen. Lindsay Graham was in Charleston on Monday to visit the Medical University of South Carolina’s Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. He commended MUSC’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, particularly in getting vaccinations to rural and underserved areas.
“There are a lot of people who come out here that are not getting paid a penny to help run this facility. It is a military-like operation from the time you get here to the time you get your vaccination, it is pretty quick,” Graham said.
Graham used the visit to promote COVID vaccinations.
“This is safe, it's reliable, and I think the sooner we get everybody vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal. Without a vaccine, the chance of getting COVID is as high as it's ever been. With a vaccine, it is low. I want South Carolina to lead the way in terms of vaccinations among the population and lead the way in terms of reopening and staying open.”
But the state is not leading the way in vaccinations.
Less than a third of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Yet South Carolina’s providers are giving fewer vaccines in late April than they did in early March when eligibility was widely expanded, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state is lagging behind the nationwide percentage of adults who have at least started their vaccination. Fifty-four percent of American adults have at least one dose, compared with 45% in South Carolina, according to the CDC.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control told The Post and Courier of Charleston that the state has reached a point where the supply of vaccines available is outpacing demand.
“We are seeing more appointments and vaccine slots going unfilled,” Traxler said.
As one of the largest vaccination providers, MUSC is reporting the same situation.
Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at MUSC, told the newspaper that none of the health system’s events are filling up now. Some are only half full. It is a stark contrast from just weeks ago when MUSC had tens of thousands on its waitlist and its leaders said more supply was needed.
With fewer than a third of the people in the state fully vaccinated, it is imperative that the state now look at new ways to get more shots in arms – such as small community-based events. If it does not, there will be no herd immunity anytime soon and the risk of new outbreaks of COVID-19 is very real.
“Time is not on our side. We are in a race against variants,” Scheurer said. “We are at risk for another surge here if we can’t get people vaccinated.”
Reluctance among African Americans and other minorities to be vaccinated has contributed to the state’s comparatively small number of vaccinations, but other factors are at play. Illness-like side effects following the second shot of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations, and the publicity about blood clots resulting from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have kept people of all races and ages away.
We’ve got to reverse the trend. The vaccinations are a medical miracle that offer the opportunity to end the pandemic and get COVID-19 largely behind us. A new outbreak from virus variants can be prevented if people will get the shots.
As Graham said in Charleston: “I've got a simple message: I've been vaccinated, and I'm glad I did. If you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated. … You'll be doing yourself, your family and the state a great service.”