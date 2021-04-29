EDITORIAL: For you, family and state, get vaccination

Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control told The Post and Courier of Charleston that the state has reached a point where the supply of vaccines available is outpacing demand.

“We are seeing more appointments and vaccine slots going unfilled,” Traxler said.

As one of the largest vaccination providers, MUSC is reporting the same situation.

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at MUSC, told the newspaper that none of the health system’s events are filling up now. Some are only half full. It is a stark contrast from just weeks ago when MUSC had tens of thousands on its waitlist and its leaders said more supply was needed.

With fewer than a third of the people in the state fully vaccinated, it is imperative that the state now look at new ways to get more shots in arms – such as small community-based events. If it does not, there will be no herd immunity anytime soon and the risk of new outbreaks of COVID-19 is very real.

“Time is not on our side. We are in a race against variants,” Scheurer said. “We are at risk for another surge here if we can’t get people vaccinated.”