EDITORIAL: Football can get people off the couch

If there’s one thing the pandemic has shown, it’s that staying fit and healthy is more important than ever. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to find the motivation to do so, especially when you’ve become accustomed to being a couch potato during the pandemic. Sometimes it seems like less hassle to kick back on the couch with a plate of chicken wings and watch someone on your TV do it instead – like your favorite team.

FANDUEL.com wanted to find out just how good our fitness intentions have been during the pandemic by comparing the number of hours spent watching sports on TV vs. the number of hours spent actually doing sports or exercise.

They surveyed 5,880 people and found the average American watched 440 hours of sports since the start of the pandemic vs. 153 hours of actually doing sports (and exercise). This equates to Americans watching almost 3 times more sports than they actually played during the pandemic.

When comparing statistics across each state, it becomes clearer to see a breakdown of couch potatoes vs. fitness fanatics across America. It appears Nevadans have physically pushed themselves hardest during the pandemic, only watching 1.1 times more sports than they actually played. By comparison, South Carolinians clearly preferred the couch, watching 7.4 times more sports than they played.