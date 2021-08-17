EDITORIAL: Football can get people off the couch

If there’s one thing the pandemic has shown, it’s that staying fit and healthy is more important than ever. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to find the motivation to do so, especially when you’ve become accustomed to being a couch potato during the pandemic. Sometimes it seems like less hassle to kick back on the couch with a plate of chicken wings and watch someone on your TV do it instead – like your favorite team.
FANDUEL.com wanted to find out just how good our fitness intentions have been during the pandemic by comparing the number of hours spent watching sports on TV vs. the number of hours spent actually doing sports or exercise.
They surveyed 5,880 people and found the average American watched 440 hours of sports since the start of the pandemic vs. 153 hours of actually doing sports (and exercise). This equates to Americans watching almost 3 times more sports than they actually played during the pandemic.
When comparing statistics across each state, it becomes clearer to see a breakdown of couch potatoes vs. fitness fanatics across America. It appears Nevadans have physically pushed themselves hardest during the pandemic, only watching 1.1 times more sports than they actually played. By comparison, South Carolinians clearly preferred the couch, watching 7.4 times more sports than they played.
It seems hitting the gym or sports field isn’t necessarily first on our list of priorities either. The survey also found that, if presented with a binary choice, 38% of respondents would choose to have watched sports rather than played sports during the pandemic.
But it’s clear that during the pandemic, sports lovers have significantly missed going to a stadium to watch live games. In fact, when quizzed, respondents said they would be prepared to have paid a 19% premium on usual ticket prices in order to be able to go to a stadium and watch their team play during the pandemic, when games were mostly shut off to the public. This may explain reports of sky-high ticket prices for the Super Bowl, where tickets on one resale site were trading for a whopping $217,000.
That said, despite being desperate to see their local team play live, over half of sports fans (59%) admit the pandemic has put them off watching live sports for a while. Perhaps this is due to apprehension about mixing with so many other people and potentially catching the coronavirus.
And speaking of the pandemic, when asked what they have missed the most since its onset, respondents ranked the following:
- Dinner parties and social events: 32%
- Watching sports with friends and going to gym and fitness classes: 29%
- Live music: 21%
- Going to the movies: 18%
While the recent upsurge in coronavirus cases has put a return to “normal” on hold, it should be expected that more and more South Carolinians will get off the couch and back into circulation. Football season is nearly here and it will be disappointing to see stadiums anything less than full of people for games that have been so missed by so many. Getting back on the move is a priority for mental and physical health in the Palmetto State.