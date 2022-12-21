EDITORIAL: Flu vaccination just makes good sense

The controversy during COVID has to be in part to blame for the terrible impact on people getting other vaccinations.

The situation was bad enough when only about half of South Carolinians each year got the flu shot. Now, in the face of the worst flu season in 10 years, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports less than 30% of people in the state are vaccinated against influenza.

“A high level of flu activity started much earlier this flu season than it usually does and it’s impact on South Carolina communities has been compounded by the rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or ‘RSV,’ cases,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

“As a result, we’re seeing extraordinary rates of respiratory illnesses contributed to by widespread flu activity across our state and the rest of the nation. As families and friends make plans to gather through the rest of the holiday season, we strongly encourage everyone to include a flu shot in their plans. These vaccinations save lives and prevent severe cases of the flu, which means fewer hospital visits and more time at home and healthy with your loved ones.”

According to DHEC, the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months and is safe for pregnant women and anyone wishing to become pregnant.

The quadrivalent flu vaccine offers the best protection against the four most common flu viruses circulating this season, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. It is important to receive the flu vaccine every fall since the flu virus changes every year, requiring an updated vaccine to be fully protected against the current circulating flu, DHEC says.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces. Most insurance companies cover the cost of vaccination. For those who have not had either of the two, it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

“Almost everyone can play a role in curbing these alarming numbers and preventing more hospitalizations and deaths,” Bell said. “We really need our children and young adults to get their flu shot since it not only protects them, but their loved ones who may be older or immunocompromised.”

Note that COVID remains a reality for the holidays and DHEC continues to urge people to get the booster shots. But even if you have decided that enough is enough with COVID shots, it truly makes sense to get the flu shot.

Yes, it is late for the flu vaccination to offer its fullest protection before Christmas gatherings, but the risk does not end with the holidays. Cold weather only serves to remind that people being tucked away inside means greater risk of contracting illneses.

Follow the advice: Get a flu shot.