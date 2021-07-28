EDITORIAL: Firing president: Lack of answers, instability worries

“South Carolina State University is an important component of the state’s higher education system. Lawmakers realize that and have taken key steps in ensuring the future of the only publicly supported historically Black university in South Carolina.”
Those editorial words from The Times and Democrat in 2015 followed a legislative year that saw lawmakers threaten closure of the university in the midst of major fiscal problems. The prospect of such brought the crisis at SCSU to a head.
Lawmakers were wise in making moves to save the school rather than see it fade into history, a loss that would have had serious negative consequences.
The legislature agreed to millions of dollars in loans for the university even as lawmakers moved to change governance with a new board of trustees tasked with getting SCSU’s house in order.
In 2016, lawmakers saw their approach pay off. Substantial cuts in spending through closing physical facilities, eliminating programs and personnel, and increasing enrollment changed the situation.
A big reason for the turnaround was actions taken by the new board, which decided in a 2016 year that saw the university gain key reaccreditation to name one of its own, veteran business executive James E. Clark, as the president.
Amid calls for a change in the S.C. State presidency, we wrote the above words in April, stating that Clark’s contributions to SCSU should not be taken for granted – and a change at the top would be a mistake.
But three months later, the university’s trustees have decided differently. They have ousted Clark and are embarking on a search for a new leader.
They’re doing so without adequately explaining just why Clark was unceremoniously fired and sent on his way on the day of the action.
Officially, the board has only stated through its chairman: "The majority of the Board has voted to terminate President Clark for cause pursuant to Section 7.1 of the Employment Agreement, effective immediately. The Board thanks President Clark for his service to South Carolina State University over the last five years of his term and wishes him much success in his future endeavors."
According to the contract, the section cites gross negligence in the performance of duties that materially harms the university; felonious and fraudulent acts that involve material dishonesty or fiduciary breach; a formal indictment; and repeated failure to perform duties.
It’s unfair to Clark and the public to leave in doubt just which of these “infractions” the board sees applying to his performance.
A decline in enrollment and response to the pandemic have been cited by alumni and faculty as problems. Further speculation has it that Clark not being an academic was an issue. And some do not like that his key public supporters have included Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster and former Gov. Nikki Haley.
We do not know the inside story of Clark’s departure, but we do know that S.C. State is likely not done with its 12th president. Through his attorney, Clark on the day of his ouster complained of wrongful firing and vowed legal action. It won’t be the first time a former SCSU president has gone to court after being fired by the board.
It remains to be seen how Clark’s case will unfold but S.C. State’s acting president, retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers, has been spending time trying to ensure lawmakers in Columbia, faculty and staff, alumni and supporters, and students and parents that the university has stability and will push ahead to new heights. We hope he is right.