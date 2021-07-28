EDITORIAL: Firing president: Lack of answers, instability worries

But three months later, the university’s trustees have decided differently. They have ousted Clark and are embarking on a search for a new leader.

They’re doing so without adequately explaining just why Clark was unceremoniously fired and sent on his way on the day of the action.

Officially, the board has only stated through its chairman: "The majority of the Board has voted to terminate President Clark for cause pursuant to Section 7.1 of the Employment Agreement, effective immediately. The Board thanks President Clark for his service to South Carolina State University over the last five years of his term and wishes him much success in his future endeavors."

According to the contract, the section cites gross negligence in the performance of duties that materially harms the university; felonious and fraudulent acts that involve material dishonesty or fiduciary breach; a formal indictment; and repeated failure to perform duties.

It’s unfair to Clark and the public to leave in doubt just which of these “infractions” the board sees applying to his performance.