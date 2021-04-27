EDITORIAL: Financial literacy can begin at home

Financial literacy may be more important than ever in a complicated world. Skills such as budgeting, investing and learning how to balance a checkbook are just a few aspects of personal finance about which far too many people know far too little.
South Carolina schools have a standard for teaching finance, with a legislative mandate that “financial literacy instruction shall be incorporated within current courses throughout the state.”
The problem is teaching the basics is not enough of a priority, and thus a lot of students complete their high school educations without knowing enough about basic finance.
Anthony ONeal is a #1 national best-selling author, financial expert and host of the popular online series “The Table” on his YouTube channel. Since 2015, Anthony has served at Ramsey Solutions, where he teaches young adults how to budget, live without debt, avoid student loans and build real wealth for their future. Writing for InsideSources.com during April’s Financial Literacy Month, he states:
“I’m a huge believer in financial literacy for everyone, but this stuff is especially important if you have kids who are in middle school, high school or college. Getting the right education about money is a game-changer in their future success.”
So what constitutes financial literacy?
“Being financially literate means understanding basic money concepts, like budgeting, saving, investing and beyond. And it’s not just about knowing all the facts when it comes to money. Learning the right behavior is even more important than having the head knowledge.”
Just because schools may not be adequately instilling financial knowledge in today’s students does not mean parents cannot pick up the ball.
“As a parent, you’re a huge influence in your kids’ lives when it comes to money topics,” said O’Neal, who offers these questions to help parents figure out their own level of financial literacy so that they can better help kids:
• Do you have an emergency fund of at least $1,000?
• Do you make and stick to a zero-based budget every month?
• Are you debt-free (or getting there)?
• Do you understand how compound interest works?
• Do you know what types of insurance you need?
If you answered yes to most of those questions, your financial literacy is on point. But if you didn’t, don’t stress. Following the “Ramsey Baby Steps” is a way to get your finances under control.
He points out:
• You can help with your kids’ financial literacy by showing them how to open a savings account and set money-saving goals. Even with younger kids, include them in your family’s financial conversations and help them divide any money they get into giving, saving and spending categories.
• You can also encourage your kids to take a personal finance class if their school offers it. The Ramsey research team found that students who take a personal finance class are 23% less likely to use loans to pay for college. And 87% of them feel confident about their ability to invest for the future.
And the bottom line: “Parents and teachers are the first line of defense when it comes to helping young people avoid major money mistakes. But the good news is, you don’t have to have a perfect track record to teach your kids about money.”