EDITORIAL: Financial literacy can begin at home

“Being financially literate means understanding basic money concepts, like budgeting, saving, investing and beyond. And it’s not just about knowing all the facts when it comes to money. Learning the right behavior is even more important than having the head knowledge.”

Just because schools may not be adequately instilling financial knowledge in today’s students does not mean parents cannot pick up the ball.

“As a parent, you’re a huge influence in your kids’ lives when it comes to money topics,” said O’Neal, who offers these questions to help parents figure out their own level of financial literacy so that they can better help kids:

• Do you have an emergency fund of at least $1,000?

• Do you make and stick to a zero-based budget every month?

• Are you debt-free (or getting there)?

• Do you understand how compound interest works?

• Do you know what types of insurance you need?

If you answered yes to most of those questions, your financial literacy is on point. But if you didn’t, don’t stress. Following the “Ramsey Baby Steps” is a way to get your finances under control.