EDITORIAL: Finally, soldier from Korea returns home

Aug. 18 would have been Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby’s 89th birthday. On that day, he will be remembered for the ultimate sacrifice made in December 1950 in the Korean War when he was 18 years of age.
He is finally returning home seven decades after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea on Dec. 11, 1950. Crosby was never found after the battle.
On July 27, 2018, following a summit between then-U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for identification. The agency announced recently that Crosby’s remains were accounted for on April 21, 2020.
Crosby is to be buried in Crestlawn Cemetery next to his parents. A memorial service is planned for his birthday, Aug. 18, with details to be announced.
The news about Crosby comes as an effort to honor Korean War veterans in South Carolina goes on.
Lewis R. Vaughn of Greer is chairman of the Korean War Wall of Remembrance fundraising committee of the Foothills Chapter #301 of the Korean War Veterans Association. It’s goal is to raise the funds needed to engrave the names of those who were either killed in action or prisoners of war during the Korean War in a Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C. South Carolina had 576 KIA/POWs in the Korean War, of which Pfc. Crosby was one.
The goal for South Carolina is $200,000, of which $187,270 has been raised, which is enough for 535 names. That leaves 41 to go.
“We want Pfc. Crosby’s name enshrined in that wall, and it will be because we will not quit until we have raised the $200,000,” Vaughn said.
Orangeburg County had 16 Korean War KIA/POWs. The goal for Orangeburg is $5,600, of which $810 has been raised.
“As I said, Pfc. Crosby’s name is going to be on that wall, no matter where the money is raised, but it would be greatly appreciated if Orangeburg County citizens could help us.”
If they decide to donate, make checks payable to: KWVA Foothills Chapter #301. In the “FOR” area. please write WALL OF REMEMBRANCE or WOR. Mail checks to: Lewis R. Vaughn, Chairman, Fund-raising Committee, 623 Ashley Commons Ct., Greer, SC 29651.
The return of Pfc. Crosby is a miraculous story and one about which Orangeburg should take particular note.
Vaughn states: “Finally he is on his way home. I hope the good people of Orangeburg will turn out in numbers and welcome this hero home. For almost 70 years, this man’s family has wondered what happened to their loved one. Maybe now they can have some closure.”