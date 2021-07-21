EDITORIAL: Finally, soldier from Korea returns home

Aug. 18 would have been Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby’s 89th birthday. On that day, he will be remembered for the ultimate sacrifice made in December 1950 in the Korean War when he was 18 years of age.

He is finally returning home seven decades after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea on Dec. 11, 1950. Crosby was never found after the battle.

On July 27, 2018, following a summit between then-U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for identification. The agency announced recently that Crosby’s remains were accounted for on April 21, 2020.

Crosby is to be buried in Crestlawn Cemetery next to his parents. A memorial service is planned for his birthday, Aug. 18, with details to be announced.

The news about Crosby comes as an effort to honor Korean War veterans in South Carolina goes on.