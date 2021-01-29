EDITORIAL: Filibuster rule in U.S. Senate should remain

The filibuster is a controversial tactic that is a part of the U.S. Senate rules and traditions that make the upper chamber of Congress the deliberative body that it is.

The majority is always critical of the minority when the rules are used by the few to successfully tie up legislation and nominations. The majority cries foul, saying the will of the majority should prevail with a vote of the majority that should not be delayed or prevented by the rules.

Yet history shows the Senate rules have benefit, being there to reinforce that the minority’s positions cannot be summarily dismissed in a rush by a legislative majority to govern exclusively along one party’s line.

The Senate rules, however, do limit a minority’s ability to hold absolute sway. A vote of 60 of the 100 senators can force an end to a filibuster and bring a matter to a vote.

In the Senate of today, neither party has a 60-vote majority, that means winning over senators from the other party to end a filibuster. It is not always easy, particularly when the extremes in both parties appear to hold sway and moderation is hard to come by.

As much as U.S. senators should move forward in reasonable time on key issues, undoing the filibuster as a legislative tool is not the way to force action.