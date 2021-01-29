EDITORIAL: Filibuster rule in U.S. Senate should remain

The filibuster is a controversial tactic that is a part of the U.S. Senate rules and traditions that make the upper chamber of Congress the deliberative body that it is.
The majority is always critical of the minority when the rules are used by the few to successfully tie up legislation and nominations. The majority cries foul, saying the will of the majority should prevail with a vote of the majority that should not be delayed or prevented by the rules.
Yet history shows the Senate rules have benefit, being there to reinforce that the minority’s positions cannot be summarily dismissed in a rush by a legislative majority to govern exclusively along one party’s line.
The Senate rules, however, do limit a minority’s ability to hold absolute sway. A vote of 60 of the 100 senators can force an end to a filibuster and bring a matter to a vote.
In the Senate of today, neither party has a 60-vote majority, that means winning over senators from the other party to end a filibuster. It is not always easy, particularly when the extremes in both parties appear to hold sway and moderation is hard to come by.
As much as U.S. senators should move forward in reasonable time on key issues, undoing the filibuster as a legislative tool is not the way to force action.
Democrats anxious to advance an agenda that could include expanding the Supreme Court would be wise to consider the consequences of making the Senate essentially a smaller version of the House of Representatives where the party in power holds sway in near absolute terms.
Writing in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch when it was the Republicans in 2005 weighing an end to the filibuster rule, Sarah Binder, senior fellow of governance studies at The Brookings Institution, and Steven Smith, professor of political science at Washington University, disputed GOP claims of filibusters violating the Constitution. They noted the founding fathers required super majorities for seven specific types of votes, including treaties, impeachment and overriding vetoes. And the framers left to the Senate the right to make its own rules, with the Senate having decided it takes 60 votes to stop attempts to delay action via the filibuster.
Ironically, the minority party – or any senator -- can filibuster attempts to change the rule on filibusters, and it takes a two-thirds majority to end debate on resolutions relating to the rules.
According to Binder and Smith, the party in power, however, can move to change the rules by majority vote, using parliamentary machinery and their control of the presiding officer's seat (the vice president) to make an end run on the filibuster as it applies to one matter, such as judicial nominations.
Pandora's Box would be opened. Choosing to limit the ruling would all but guarantee that senators ultimately would attempt to extend the precedent to all executive business.
To undo the filibuster would be drastic. Today's majority may be tomorrow's minority, with the very rules being changed used against those changing them.