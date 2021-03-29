EDITORIAL: Filibuster is tool to force compromise

To pass sweeping voter legislation and move on other priorities, Democrats are considering action to eliminate the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate that means 60 votes are required to move legislation.

It’s a standard that makes the Senate the deliberative body it was intended to be – not a smaller version of the House where a one-vote majority wins the day.

The Senate previously used a majority vote to change the filibuster standard for votes on judgeships, an action that to this day remains controversial. A similar vote could be taken to waive the rule for legislation pertaining to voting, but that would be just another step on the road to eliminating the filibuster, which is a tool designed to foster building consensus.

Those on both sides of the political aisle know they are playing with fire.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, speaking to the Senate on March 16 used two quotations:

“The legislative filibuster is the most important distinction between the Senate and the House. Without the 60-vote threshold for legislation, the Senate becomes a majoritarian institution, just like the House. No senator would like to see that happen. So let's find a way to further protect the 60-vote rule for legislation.”