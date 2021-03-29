EDITORIAL: Filibuster is tool to force compromise

To pass sweeping voter legislation and move on other priorities, Democrats are considering action to eliminate the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate that means 60 votes are required to move legislation.
It’s a standard that makes the Senate the deliberative body it was intended to be – not a smaller version of the House where a one-vote majority wins the day.
The Senate previously used a majority vote to change the filibuster standard for votes on judgeships, an action that to this day remains controversial. A similar vote could be taken to waive the rule for legislation pertaining to voting, but that would be just another step on the road to eliminating the filibuster, which is a tool designed to foster building consensus.
Those on both sides of the political aisle know they are playing with fire.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, speaking to the Senate on March 16 used two quotations:
“The legislative filibuster is the most important distinction between the Senate and the House. Without the 60-vote threshold for legislation, the Senate becomes a majoritarian institution, just like the House. No senator would like to see that happen. So let's find a way to further protect the 60-vote rule for legislation.”
“What about the nuclear option, doing away with the filibuster? I can tell you that would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created, going back to our founding fathers. We have to acknowledge our respect for the minority, and that is what the Senate tries to do in its composition and in its procedure.”
The first quote came from now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in April 2017 with his party then in the Senate minority. The second quote came from Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin in 2018.
McConnell pointed out that a few years ago, 33 members of the Senate signed a letter insisting that “we preserve existing rules, practices, and traditions regarding legislation.”
When President Donald Trump pressed Republicans to kill the filibuster, Democrats cried foul, McConnell said. “And when our Republican majority stood on principle and refused to wreck the rules, our Democratic colleagues happily used the filibuster themselves. In some cases, they blocked legislation like Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill. In many other cases, Democrats leveraged the existence of the filibuster to influence must-pass legislation long before it got to the floor.
“People forget that the Senate's 60-vote threshold is the only reason that any routine must-pass legislation is bipartisan except during divided government. Does anyone really believe the American people were voting for an entirely new system of government by electing Joe Biden to the White House and a 50-50 Senate?”
Yet retaining the Senate filibuster is all that stands between Democrats steamrolling an agenda that is anything but centrist – and opening the door to the same thing being done by Republicans with their agenda when in the future the GOP returns to a majority in both houses and holds the presidency.
To undo the filibuster would be a big mistake.