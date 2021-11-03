EDITORIAL: Fighting fire with fire in the fall, too

The devastation of wildfires in the West is well-documented. They have led to all sorts of speculation as to causes, from climate change to lack of forest management.
In the South, where humidity helps us avoid some of the same types of fire danger, there is nonetheless a primary risk to our vast woodlands acreage. A key tool in battling fire that can devastate forests is, well, fire. It’s called prescribed burning.
This past week, Congaree National Park announced that it will be conducting a prescribed burn during the first two weeks of November.
The fire will be conducted in the Red Bluff and Dawson’s units near the South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing and encompass approximately 450 acres. The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration, in accordance with the park’s fire-management plan.
What is unusual is the time of year. Most controlled burning occurs during the winter and spring months, starting in earnest in January and running through June. But burning is not specifically limited to these months, and opportunities in the summer and fall are also taken in an effort to mimic natural fire that would have occurred at all times of the year.
State and federal officials use prescribed burning every year on public lands, and a coalition of state, federal and non-governmental land-management organizations under the umbrella of the South Carolina Prescribed Fire Council encourages more landowners to learn about fire as a tool of forest management.
Prescribed, or controlled, burning is the skilled application of fire under planned weather and fuel conditions to achieve specific forest and land-management objectives. Controlled burning is an ancient practice, notably used by Native Americans for crop management, insect and pest control, and hunting habitat improvement, among other purposes.
The practice continues today under the direction of land managers who understand the appropriate weather conditions, fuel loads and atmospheric conditions for conducting such burns. These carefully applied fires are an important tool to help restore and maintain vital habitat for wildlife, including bobwhite quail and other grassland birds, wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, gopher tortoises and red-cockaded woodpeckers. Beside the many wildlife species that require fire-dependent habitat, many plants thrive only in regularly burned forests.
Prescribed fire enhances public safety by reducing or even eliminating fuel loads, thereby making wildfire on that area impossible or unlikely for some time afterward. And wildfires are usually less destructive on areas that have been prescribed burned. Wildfires often either lose intensity or go out when they reach areas that have been prescribed burned.
Darryl Jones, S.C. Forestry Commission forest protection chief, said about 500,000 acres are prescribed-burned every year in South Carolina -- most of them on private land -- but at least 1 million acres should be burned annually. "Every prescribed burn accomplishes multiple benefits."
"Carefully applied prescribed fire is a safe, efficient way for land managers, including foresters, biologists and farmers to improve the health and resiliency of their properties. Reducing the amount of debris on the forest floor with prescribed fire also makes it safer and easier for firefighters to suppress wildfires."
While prescribed burning cannot stop all wildfires, it is the best management tool available for preventing larger and more frequent outbreaks. As unusual as it may seem to the layman, preventing devastating wildfires amounts to fighting fire with fire.