EDITORIAL: Fighting fire with fire in the fall, too

The devastation of wildfires in the West is well-documented. They have led to all sorts of speculation as to causes, from climate change to lack of forest management.

In the South, where humidity helps us avoid some of the same types of fire danger, there is nonetheless a primary risk to our vast woodlands acreage. A key tool in battling fire that can devastate forests is, well, fire. It’s called prescribed burning.

This past week, Congaree National Park announced that it will be conducting a prescribed burn during the first two weeks of November.

The fire will be conducted in the Red Bluff and Dawson’s units near the South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing and encompass approximately 450 acres. The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration, in accordance with the park’s fire-management plan.

What is unusual is the time of year. Most controlled burning occurs during the winter and spring months, starting in earnest in January and running through June. But burning is not specifically limited to these months, and opportunities in the summer and fall are also taken in an effort to mimic natural fire that would have occurred at all times of the year.