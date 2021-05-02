EDITORIAL: Festival or not, roses putting on their show

Today would have been the finale of the 50th Orangeburg Festival of Roses. As with so many events that have been for many years integral to our lives, the festival again this year has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is one of the largest annual gatherings in the Orangeburg area, attracting thousands to the city over a three-day period. The centerpiece of the celebration is the city-owned and famous Edisto Memorial Gardens.

While canceling a festive gathering of thousands is a wise decision until the pandemic can end, Mother Nature's show in the gardens is in full bloom. Even with no festival, you still can celebrate Edisto Gardens’ more than 120 varieties of roses.

The gardens are open to visitors, as always, at no cost.

For the record, the coronavirus is not the first challenge for the Festival of Roses, which officials have said may be held in the fall.

As with any such endeavor, there are ups and downs, changes in focus, redefinitions of mission and more.