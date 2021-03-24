EDITORIAL: Feral hogs as invader are real threat

We now know much about the coronavirus invader that has cost too many lives.
It's not in the same realm as the virus threat but today there is different type of invader -- wild hogs -- and a new effort to do something about the problem.
Wild hogs have been present in coastal South Carolina since they were released by the Spanish in the 1500s. Their historic range was geographically limited to floodplains of major river systems. In the mountains of the state, Eurasian wild hogs were introduced in the early 1900s.
In the 1980s, wild pigs were found in only 26 counties, with the distribution generally resembling their historic range. But by 2008, wild pigs were documented in all 46 counties.
In rural South Carolina, wild hogs are a growing threat. They reproduce rapidly, eat most any plants or meat, and have no natural predators. They cause an estimated $115 million in damage each year in the state, with most of this occurring to agriculture. These wild hogs destroy crops, decimate rural land and spread disease.
Stopping the spread will be difficult enough with the wild hog population that is present now, but the spread from other sources must be stopped.
South Carolina House Bill 3539, the Feral Hog Transport Bill, was introduced to give law enforcement the tools to identify and prosecute individuals illegally transporting feral hogs. While it is currently illegal in South Carolina to transport feral hogs, there is no way of proving hogs to be wild. This legislation would be require individuals to obtain proper identification of the animals to prove their origin.
Though the bill has been met with resistance from special interest groups saying that small farmers would be unfairly targeted, South Carolina Farm Bureau says it is committed to working to ensure no unnecessary burdens are placed on farmers.
“Small hog farmers are our members just like large hog farmers and we want to protect them too,” SCFB President Harry Ott said. “We don’t want this law to be a burden for anyone, we simply want to control the feral hog population. We have talked about this problem for five years and probably the only thing that has happened is that the wild hog population has doubled in that time.”
The feral hog issue encompasses multiple state agencies, and all say they are committed to finding a workable solution to lessen the impact on farmers and landowners. The S.C. Department of Agriculture, Clemson University, S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are in agreement that action is needed.
Farm Bureau is trying to set the record straight about the legislation. FB says here is what people need to know:
1. Farmers transporting hogs will need "an official form of identification" to transport hogs. This identification will be another tool to aid SC Department of Natural Resources' ability to enforce the existing law that prohibits the transport of feral hogs.
2. The "official form of identification" will be determined by the state veterinarian after consultation with hog farms of all sizes to ensure ease of access.
3. The identification will likely be tied to farm of origin which is denoted by a premise ID. Clemson LPH currently issues those for no cost. Click here for more information.
4. Ear tags are not required, but are acceptable if used.
5. Blood tests to distinguish feral swine from domestic do not exist and are not required.
6. There is no exemption based on the size of the farm or pig herd.
7. There is no taxation on the transport of hogs.
8. This process isn't unprecedented; other species of livestock are already required to have similar or greater levels of identification.
The legislation to combat the spread of feral hogs is necessary. Farmers feel the direct impact with destroyed crops and livestock infected by diseases. But the impact on the natural state of South Carolina’s great outdoors is real.
Hunters continue to be encouraged to do their part against the invader. Wild hogs are not protected in South Carolina, and there is no closed season or bag limit on private land.
Fire away – and support legislation that can stop further spread of this invader.