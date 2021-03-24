EDITORIAL: Feral hogs as invader are real threat

We now know much about the coronavirus invader that has cost too many lives.

It's not in the same realm as the virus threat but today there is different type of invader -- wild hogs -- and a new effort to do something about the problem.

Wild hogs have been present in coastal South Carolina since they were released by the Spanish in the 1500s. Their historic range was geographically limited to floodplains of major river systems. In the mountains of the state, Eurasian wild hogs were introduced in the early 1900s.

In the 1980s, wild pigs were found in only 26 counties, with the distribution generally resembling their historic range. But by 2008, wild pigs were documented in all 46 counties.

In rural South Carolina, wild hogs are a growing threat. They reproduce rapidly, eat most any plants or meat, and have no natural predators. They cause an estimated $115 million in damage each year in the state, with most of this occurring to agriculture. These wild hogs destroy crops, decimate rural land and spread disease.

Stopping the spread will be difficult enough with the wild hog population that is present now, but the spread from other sources must be stopped.