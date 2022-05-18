EDITORIAL: Fentanyl threat major; U.S. has to take action

Coronavirus-related deaths have dominated the news for two years. It’s looking like deaths from drug use and overdoses should move near the top of the threat list.

In March, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for the state. The data within the report show a significant increase in drug overdose deaths for the year 2020.

From 2019 to 2020, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by 59%, from 876 to 1,400. The total number of all drug overdoses increased by 53% across the state, from 1,131 to 1,734. This data, which is derived from death certificates registered with DHEC’s Office of Vital Statistics, represents the deaths of individuals that occurred within the state, regardless of whether the individuals were South Carolina residents.

“While we cannot directly correlate these overdose deaths to the stress and emotional toll these individuals may have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina’s overdose death data follows national trends that substance misuse has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director. “Mental health and substance-use disorders are part of public health, and DHEC is committed to working with fellow state agencies, federal partners, local law enforcement and community groups to help prevent additional drug overdose deaths.”

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes. It marked a 15% increase from the previous record, set the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting.

U.S. overdose deaths have risen most years for more than two decades. The increase began in the 1990s with overdoses involving opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl.

Last year, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.

Nationally, to include South Carolina, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is largely responsible for the increase in overdose deaths. From 2019 to 2020, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased 105% in South Carolina, from 537 to 1,100. Fentanyl was involved in 79% of all opioid-involved overdose deaths.

Nationwide, drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total is close to that for diabetes, the nation's No. 7 cause of death.

And a key factor is being under-emphasized in U.S. policy.

Mexico has replaced China as the “dominant source” of fentanyl and synthetic opioids entering the United States.

“Since (2019), the dominant source of illegally sourced fentanyl has been Mexico,” according to a report from the U.S. Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking. “The drug is manufactured in illegal laboratories there using precursors from Asia — mainly the PRC — and is trafficked principally by land into the United States.”

Fentanyl is smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border in packages, vehicles and on persons, the report says. Because the drug is so powerful, “It is difficult to interdict given that just a small physical amount of this potent drug is enough to satisfy U.S. demand, making it highly profitable for traffickers and dealers.”

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is prescribed to treat severe pain. But it is misused because of its ability to produce a potent high and feelings of euphoria.

Dying from fentanyl is anything but euphoric for individuals and the country as a whole. Doing something about the illegal flow of people – and illegal drugs such as fentanyl – across the southern border is essential.

Our nation’s leadership must act.

