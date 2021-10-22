EDITORIAL: Fee proposals come at tough time for costs

President Joe Biden signaled early on where he stands on energy policy, undermining the domestic oil and natural gas industries in multiple ways. The country is paying the price. Everyone and just about everything is affected in some way by rising energy costs, which contribute to higher prices across the board.

Predictions are things will get worse before they get better – and if there is not a moderation in policies by Biden and Democrats, higher energy costs are with us to stay. Prices at the gas pump have already soared and winter is going to bring higher prices for natural gas.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined with attorneys general from 18 other states in calling on leaders in two U.S. Senate committees to oppose legislation that will exacerbate the problem. The proposed legislation would charge oil and natural gas producers $1,500 to $1,800 per ton of methane emissions above certain thresholds.

"Natural gas and oil prices are already going up and so is inflation overall, so South Carolinians cannot afford what amounts to a huge tax increase for oil and gas," Wilson said in a press release. "Natural gas and gasoline are essentials which keep us moving, working, traveling and enjoying life. Tax increases on producers are tax increases on all of us."