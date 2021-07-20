EDITORIAL: Federal shield for journalists is needed

While press and public are one in the same in the right of access to their government, judges and lawmakers historically have recognized the need for certain reporting privileges if journalists are to fulfill their mission. One is limited immunity from being summoned to court to testify about sources and provide information available by other means.

In South Carolina, the General Assembly in the 1990s passed a shield law. It grants news organizations limited protection against orders to testify and turn over information in cases about which they have reported. The law remains important.

As researchers and investigators in their own right, reporters gather information pertaining to many incidents that end up in the court system. To routinely compel reporters to come forward with that information excuses the legal community from doing its homework and endangers the media's ability to gather information.

If you speak to a reporter and he or she promises that something you say will not be published, the promise is to be upheld. If it's not, among the least of your actions is a vow never to speak with the reporter again.