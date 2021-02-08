EDITORIAL: Feb. 8: A day of remembrance in Orangeburg

“The annual memorial service must continue to be a foundation for better relations among the races, not the root of increased tension in the Orangeburg community.”

In 1999, 250 Orangeburg citizens, Black and white, used a full-page advertisement in The Times and Democrat to urge this community to cease the divisiveness over the tragic events of 1968, to use Feb. 8 every year as a day of memoriam and respect.

“Orangeburg, let us heal ourselves …” remains necessary today after the deaths of Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton on Feb. 8, 1968.

The three students were shot to death and 28 others were hurt by state troopers during a prolonged confrontation centered around the desegregation of an Orangeburg bowling alley. It is known as the “Orangeburg Massacre” after the title of a book by journalists Jack Bass and Jack Nelson.

The milestone statement of 1999 sought to put an end to the seemingly endless cycle of rewriting the accounts of that night -- a cycle that annually produced new wounds in Orangeburg and elsewhere.

The statement acknowledged the importance of remembering Smith, Hammond and Middleton, and asked that the remembrance “be kept to the dignity for which it is intended -- a solemn observance of that tragic night in 1968.”