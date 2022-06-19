EDITORIAL: Fatherhood is vital now and always

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18.4 million children, 1 in 4, live without a biological, step or adoptive father in the home.

That’s enough children to fill New York City twice or Los Angeles four times over.

Research shows that a father's absence affects children in numerous unfortunate ways, while a father's presence makes a positive difference in the lives of both children and mothers.

The good news on Father's Day is that father involvement has increased dramatically over the past several decades, and simultaneously, the role of fathers in their families has evolved from conceptions of fathers as distant breadwinners to a more holistic recognition that they are equal co-parents.

Accompanying these changes has been a growing interest among researchers in studying the role that fathers play in the lives of their children. As reported by the Child & Family Research Partnership at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, here are highlights of the current landscape of what research says about today’s dads.

• Involved dads have a direct impact on their children's future. Involved fatherhood is linked to better outcomes on nearly every measure of child well-being, from cognitive development and educational achievement to self-esteem and pro-social behavior. Children who grow up with involved fathers are: 39% more likely to earn mostly A’s in school, 45% less likely to repeat a grade, 60% less likely to be suspended or expelled from school, twice as likely to go to college and find stable employment after high school, 75% less likely to have a teen birth, and 80% less likely to spend time in jail.

• Families are strengthened by supporting fathers. Providing services and programming that aim to increase fathers’ positive parenting skills, appropriate discipline, effective communication, emotional support and stress management can have a double effect, reducing risk factors for child abuse and increasing protective factors.

• Policies and programs specifically for dads are on the rise. Federal and state investments in promoting the positive impact fathers have on their children and families continue to increase significantly. Many states now have some sort of state or local efforts targeting dads in the form of government initiatives, professional and practitioner networks, and nonprofit and community collaborations.

• Dads find immense value from their participation in programs. Fathers who attend fatherhood programs find great value in them. The support they find among other fathers, the guidance they receive from the program facilitators, and the community resources and supports that they access keep them coming back. Additionally, fathers report knowing how to communicate better with their children and the mothers of their children, and having an increased sense of confidence and efficacy as a father because of their participation.

On this day, we salute fathers. Promoting, fostering and directly supporting fatherhood is vital.

