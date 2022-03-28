EDITORIAL: Farming vital on National Ag Day and every day

You may have missed it. March 22 was National Ag Day.

The observance aims to make clear to Americans the role agribusiness plays in all our lives. It’s a big one.

Just how big can be seen via a report cited by Bowman farmer and S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers in asking South Carolinians to thank farmers and food industry workers for their contributions.

On National Ag Day, Weathers joined 30 food and agriculture groups including the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture in releasing the sixth annual Feeding the Economy report, an economic analysis revealing how the food and agriculture sectors influence the local and broader United States economies.

Weathers drew attention to the report’s finding that food and agribusiness are responsible for nearly a third of all jobs in the United States.

“Farmers and others who work in the food industry are the engine of our economy,” Weathers said. “We thank them for their enormous contributions to this country and to South Carolina.”

He added, “From cold weather to high prices and supply-chain issues, 2022 has already brought lots of uncertainty for South Carolina farmers. Let’s all continue to honor their dedication by seeking out Certified South Carolina food and supporting their hard work.”

The Feeding the Economy study sheds light for policymakers on how the food and agriculture sector not only feeds Americans, but also feeds the U.S. economy. The economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic served to further highlight the critical importance of the food and ag industries.

The report shows that 17.77% of the nation’s economy and 29.14% of American jobs are linked to the food and agriculture sectors, either directly or indirectly. Additionally, the analysis broke down the food and agriculture sectors’ economic impact by state and congressional district.

Here are the key findings for South Carolina:

• Total jobs: 631,504

• Exports: $1.1 billion

• Total wages: $25.8 billion

• Total taxes: $8.2 billion

• Total food and industry economic impact: $86.8 billion

In the face of the uncertainty for farmers in 2022, the S.C. General Assembly earlier this year approved a resolution calling on Congress to address “rising agriculture production costs to protect South Carolina farms and the rural economy.”

To appreciate what farming means to The T&D Region and better understand exactly what is going on in farming as the 2022 planting season is underway, we urge you to see our annual Spring Farm special collection of stories at www.TheTandD.com. You’ll find the package with this editorial today.

