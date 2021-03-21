EDITORIAL: Farmers see light at end of the tunnel

Spring should be time of optimism. The weather warms and the landscape comes alive with vegetation.
It’s a busy time on the farm as planters make decisions on crops and other producers look ahead to the year’s prospects.
S.C. Farm Bureau President Harry Ott of Calhoun County sums up the sentiments of so many when he states: “They say ‘hindsight’s 20/20,’ and I don’t know about you, but I sure am glad that 2020 is in hindsight now.”
Ott, agricultural officials and T&D Region farmers will look back on the year as one filled with uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was not ideal, but they know things could have been much worse in 2020, which produced good crops and reasonable prices.
All eyes now are on 2021.
Ott states: “2021 brings all the usual promises of a new year, along with some unique ones – like the rollout of a vaccine that will help free us from the strains of the pandemic and set us on a path to what life was like before 2020. Even with all its trials, we still found some bright spots to celebrate and 2021 is looking bright, too.”
Today’s T&D Spring Farm Edition examines prospects for 2021:
• Uncertainty surrounding the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on the agricultural economy and a change in federal administration, as well as traditional planting decisions, are among challenges facing Orangeburg County farmers as the planting season kicks into gear.
• Ensuring farm workers are properly vaccinated against the coronavirus and researching climate-resistant and sustainable fruits and vegetables will be among highlights in the local fruit and vegetable industry.
• Livestock producers are generally optimistic that opening up the economy amid a larger vaccine rollout will help the beef, poultry and swine sector rebound.
• Bamberg County farmers are expected to take advantage of more attractive corn and cotton prices with increased acreage in both commodities in 2021. But there are worries for now about wet conditions in the fields.
• Calhoun County farmers are facing relatively decent and attractive commodity prices heading into the spring 2021 planting season. Plantings of cotton and corn are expected to increase with peanuts down slightly.
• The days of manually calculating numbers on spreadsheets to determine how much liquid fertilizer should be used to fertigate row crops may soon be gone, thanks to a new web-based calculator (app) from Clemson University.
S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers of Bowman also sees 2021 in a positive light, to the point of stating: “Spring is always a time of optimism and new beginnings, and the spring of 2021 is really pushing that to the max. With more people getting vaccinated by the day and COVID-19 rates dropping, it’s starting to feel like there’s a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.”
The analogy of the tunnel light is a familiar one. It is most appropriate after 2020 and the doubts that anything would ever be normal again. Ott said rightly there must be no looking back. But remember, there is a related tunnel analogy about the light being the train coming right at you.
COVID-19 has been like a train. Vaccination is the key to it no longer running over just about everything for another year.
Join with agriculture in optimism. Get vaccinated and let’s make the coronavirus something we are not growing in 2021.