EDITORIAL: Farmers see light at end of the tunnel

Spring should be time of optimism. The weather warms and the landscape comes alive with vegetation.

It’s a busy time on the farm as planters make decisions on crops and other producers look ahead to the year’s prospects.

S.C. Farm Bureau President Harry Ott of Calhoun County sums up the sentiments of so many when he states: “They say ‘hindsight’s 20/20,’ and I don’t know about you, but I sure am glad that 2020 is in hindsight now.”

Ott, agricultural officials and T&D Region farmers will look back on the year as one filled with uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was not ideal, but they know things could have been much worse in 2020, which produced good crops and reasonable prices.

All eyes now are on 2021.

Ott states: “2021 brings all the usual promises of a new year, along with some unique ones – like the rollout of a vaccine that will help free us from the strains of the pandemic and set us on a path to what life was like before 2020. Even with all its trials, we still found some bright spots to celebrate and 2021 is looking bright, too.”

Today’s T&D Spring Farm Edition examines prospects for 2021: