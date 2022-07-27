EDITORIAL: Failure to have kids vaccinated is major threat

After coronavirus vaccinations became available, an old problem surfaced: Not enough people were willing to take the shots.

The impact goes beyond COVID-19 shots, about which controversy has led to many deciding not to have themselves and their children vaccinated -- not only against COVID but against other diseases.

Thus a resurgence of the likes of measles and mumps.

In 2021, the personal-finance website WalletHub studied how well states do across the board in vaccinating people.

In its report "States that Vaccinate the Most," WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 metrics, ranging from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance to flu vaccination rate among adults.

The results reinforce previous research that found South Carolina is not among the leaders in vaccination. (1=best; 25=average):

• 31st – Influenza vaccination rate in children ages 6 months to 17 years.

• 31st – Share of teenagers ages 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination.

• 34th – Share of teenagers aged 13-17 with MenACWY vaccination.

• 34th – Flu vaccination coverage rate among adults.

• 36th – Share of adults with tetanus vaccination.

• 41st – Share of adults ages 60 and Older with Zoster vaccination.

• 27th – Share of children 19-35 months old living in poverty with combined 7-Vaccine Series.

• 41st – Share of civilian non-institutionalized population without health insurance coverage.

• 30th – Share of children under 6 years old participating in an immunization information system.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237

At the forefront of the anti-vaccination sentiments are children.

In a new report, the World Health Organization and UNICEF state that about 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against common diseases like diptheria, tetanus and pertussis.

"This is a red alert for child health," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director.

The trend must be reversed.

Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, influenza annually accounted for the largest number of disease outbreak investigations by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. But the agency also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.

Vaccines are safe and effective. South Carolinians can protect their children and themselves from dangerous diseases. Vaccinations are the key.