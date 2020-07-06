EDITORIAL: ‘Extraordinary leader’ for school district

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new Orangeburg County School District, born in 2019 from consolidation, has its first superintendent. And while the past is no guarantee of success, the future with Dr. Shawn Foster holds promise. And we’re not the only source of optimism.

Following is the text of an editorial from the Aiken Standard titled “Orangeburg selects strong leader in Foster”:

“Aiken County’s loss is Orangeburg County’s gain.

“Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operation and student services for the Aiken County Public School District, was named the new superintendent of Orangeburg County Schools (on June 23).

“Before Foster started here in the summer of 2015, he attended a school board meeting and said he was impressed with the people, the district and the community.

“Five years later, students, parents and colleagues can say the same thing about Foster.

“Foster came to Aiken from the Spartanburg School District 7, where he was director of Student and Administrative Services.